New ad campaign from Manchester Airport promotes north of England

Some of the north if England’s most-loved attractions, high-flying businesses and world-famous institutions are set to be showcased to nearly 30 million people at Manchester Airport.

The location has launched a visual campaign to celebrate all the things that make the north a great place to live, visit and trade with.

Called “More than an Airport,” it will see people, businesses, tourist sites, charities and other organisations feature in a series of images that will be displayed across the campus of the UK’s third largest gateway.

The images will also be used across social media, online and at various sites across the whole of the north.

Andrew Cowan, chief executive of Manchester Airport, said: “We know Manchester Airport is the UK’s global gateway in the north, performing a vital role in driving international exports for businesses of all sizes across the region, as well as attracting visitors, students and investors to this great part of the world.

“What the creation of this campaign has done is enable us to fully understand the many ways in which the international connectivity we provide truly makes the North a great place to visit and do business with.

“We are also proud to be able to showcase the many community groups and organisations we support each year and promote businesses who are doing great things around the world through the eye-catching imagery.”

The visually led campaign includes key facts and figures under each theme, such as the fact airport colleagues deliver more than 9,000 hours of volunteering each year, that Manchester Airport provides direct links to 35 of the UK’s top 50 export markets and that visitor attractions have enjoyed a 200 per cent surge in bookings since direct flights to China were launched in 2016.

More than 50 companies and individuals from across the North feature in the campaign including: the University of Manchester, Metrolink, award-winning exporters like Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, based in Wigan, several schools across Greater Manchester, plus Agencia and Saltaire Brewery in Yorkshire, tourist attractions in Cumbria, Wales and festivals like Leeds Pride.