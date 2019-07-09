American Airlines boosts capacity for CES 2020 attendees

American Airlines and Pacific joint business partner Japan Airlines are adding direct flights between Tokyo Narita and Las Vegas to support the high demand for CES 2020.

American is also adding non-stop flights from Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California, as well as up-gauging existing flights from Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth to Las Vegas surrounding the main event.

The show runs from January 4th–12th, 2020.

“As CES continues to grow each year, we will continue to deliver on our promise to strengthen the value of our global network,” said Vasu Raja, American vice president of network and schedule planning.

This will be the second year that American is providing direct access to Vegas from Tokyo in support of CES.

The flight will be operated on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, featuring 36 fully lie-flat, all-aisle access Flagship business seats that provide customers access to the Club at Las Vegas to freshen up upon arrival or relax before departing.

Flight times between Narita and Las Vegas will provide a seamless connection onto Japan Airlines’ network to and from Southeast Asia, including Singapore; Bangkok; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Manila, Philippines.

American is also adding direct flights from major tech cities Austin and San Jose for the first time, offering additional service to fly next-generation innovators to the conference.

Both flights will be operated on a Boeing 737-800 with optimal schedules and convenience for CES attendees.

In addition to the new direct service in January, two flights from American’s hubs - Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth - will be up-gauged to an Airbus A330 and a 777-200, respectively, for an 18 per cent increase in seats domestically.

Tickets will be available for purchase on July 22nd.