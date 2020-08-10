Aida Cruises to return to European waters in September

Aida Cruises has become the latest line to name a date for the restart of operations in Europe.

Following news from MSC Cruises earlier that it would launch sailings next week, Carnival Corporation-owned Aida said it was hoping to return at the beginning of September.

The decision follows approval from Italy, flag state of its fleet, of new safety measures in place onboard.

The first trips from Kiel will start on September 6th.

The first cruises with AIDAperla to the Norwegian fjords will leave from Hamburg on September 12th, 19th and 26th.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, all other departures remain suspended.

“To AIDA Cruises it is important to provide all guests with this important information regarding their vacation,” said a statement.

“The company very much regrets that the other voyages cannot take place as planned.

“All guests whose cruise cannot be carried out will be informed immediately.”