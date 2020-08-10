Jet2.com to return to Cyprus next week

Jet2.com has announced it will resume its flights and holidays programme to Cyprus from August 17th.

The decision means holidaymakers can escape to the Cypriot sunshine with the company for the first time since March.

The leisure airline and package holiday specialist will recommence its flights and holidays programme to Larnaca next week.

The company has almost 40,000 seats on sale to Larnaca this summer, with flights departing from eight UK bases - Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

The company also resumes flights and holidays to Paphos on August 18th.

The tour operator has reported increased demand to Cyprus, showing how much holidaymakers want to get away for their much needed and well-deserved holidays.

Customers are currently required to provide a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival, obtained within 72 hours of travel.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “We are delighted to be recommencing our flights and holidays programme to Cyprus from August 17th and looking at the demand it’s very clear just how much our customers are looking forward to their well-deserved holidays in the Cypriot sunshine.

“These have been incredibly uncertain and difficult times for everyone, and we have been busy looking after our customers and doing the right thing for them.”