MSC Cruises to return to operation this week

MSC Cruises announced today that flagship MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica will resume operations in the Mediterranean starting from August 16th and 29th respectively.

The ships will be offering guests “full-experience cruise holidays,” with the opportunity to discover five different destinations during a seven-night cruise.

The two vessels will be the first to implement a new comprehensive health and safety protocol that has been approved by the relevant national authorities from the countries that the ships will call along their east and west Mediterranean itineraries this summer.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises executive chairman, commented: “During the pause in our operations we focused on developing a comprehensive operating protocol that

builds upon already stringent health and safety measures that have long been in place on board our ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have worked closely with the relevant EU-level, national health and other authorities from the countries that MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica will call along their Mediterranean itineraries to develop a comprehensive set of procedures designed to protect the health and safety of all passengers on board our ships as well as ashore to ensure that local communities feel comfortable welcoming our guests.”

MSC Grandiosa, the MSC flagship, will offer seven-night cruises in the western Mediterranean calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo and Valetta.

MSC Magnifica will offer seven-night cruises in the eastern Mediterranean departing from the Italian ports of Bari and Trieste, calling at the Greek ports of Corfu, Katakolon

and Piraeus.

Vago continued: “The new procedures include universal Covid-19 testing for all guests and crew prior to embarkation, protected ashore visits at each destination only with an MSC Cruises excursion as added level of protection for our guests and the introduction of a Covid Protection Plan for further peace of mind for our guests.

“With all of these measures in place we aim to offer our guests the safest possible holiday.”

MSC Cruises’ new operating protocol has been designed to protect the health and safety of guests, crew as well as the local communities that the company’s ships visit.

British travellers will, however, not be permitted to sail with MSC Cruises at this time.

More Information

Find out more about the new MSC Cruises safety measures below:

<p>