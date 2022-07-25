Future Hospitality Summit Dubai signs up first 50 speakers

The Future Hospitality Summit has confirmed the first 50 speakers for Middle East’s flagship hospitality investment event, taking place 19-21 September at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Co-organised by The Bench and MEED, FHS consists of multiple conference tracks, awards, workshops and in-person networking features. These include the 18th edition of AHIC - Arabian Hotel Investment Conference, GRIF - Global Restaurant Investment Forum, AHIF Marketspace – Focus on Morocco, Startup Den, the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge Finals and plenty more - all under one roof. The overall theme of the Summit is ‘Lead the Change’, and Host Sponsor is Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

Leaders from some of the world’s most dynamic hospitality brands who have confirmed to speak include José Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group Hotels & Resorts; Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited; Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO Minor Hotels; Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO at Rotana; Sandeep Walia, Chief Operations Officer at Marriott International; Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels; Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality; Haitham Mattar, Managing Director MEA & South West Asia at IHG Hotels and Resorts; Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA at Wyndham Hotels, Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Hilton as well as Chris Newman Executive Director Hotel Development at Neom; Agnès Roquefort, Chief Development Officer at Accor and Elie Younes, Chief Development Officer at Radisson.

Among the names representing the global food & beverage investment community - coming together on the first day of FHS for the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) - are Alan Laughlin, CEO of Vapiano, Annick van Overstraeten, CEO of Le Pain Quotidien; Edward Devenport, CEO of Incipio Group; Ed Loftus, Restaurant Group Director of Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group; Naim Maadad, Chief Executive and Founder of Gates Hospitality, as well as

Jon Lake, Managing Director of Chopstix Group, Atul Chopra, Founder & CEO of Fresh On Table, and Kaniz Samir, Founder of BLK Cab Coffee.

“We are thrilled to have signed up our first 50 speakers in what is set to be an exceptional line up of global and regional leaders, representing some of the world’s most respected hospitality brands and organisations,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “We are working with them and our Advisory Board members on the programme to address the most pertinent developments and challenges in the industry and spark conversations that will accelerate progress and lead the change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and registration for delegate passes please visit futurehospitalitysummit.com. Discounted rates are available for students, investors and startups.