Vueling boosts Easter leisure flights from UK

Vueling has confirmed it will operate a total of 24 direct routes from multiple airports in the United Kingdom this Easter.

From April 8-18, the International Airlines Group-owned carrier will showcase its strong confidence in UK tourism to popular Spanish destinations.

From London Gatwick airport, the airline will offer 13 direct routes, reaching similar operation levels to the same period in 2019.

Some of the most relevant developments for Easter are the new connections from London Gatwick to Seville, Granada, Malaga, A Coruña, Menorca and Almeria.

Each is scheduled to start operating in early April.

From Newcastle, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cardiff airports, Vueling will operate a total of 11 routes over the Easter period.

These include flights to Barcelona, Málaga and Alicante

Those looking to hop over to France over the Easter break can opt for a Vueling service to Paris Orly operating from Newcastle, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff.

These routes were launched in November following approval from the European Commission of 18 slots as part of the recapitalisation of Air France.

In addition, Vueling has also increased its flight frequencies to Barcelona from London Gatwick, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester airports.