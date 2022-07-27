UK becomes Costa Rica’s largest source market in Europe

The latest figures from the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) show that 39,890 visitors from the UK travelled to Costa Rica between January and June 2022 – a number very close to pre-pandemic levels. This positive figure has made the UK become Costa Rica’s largest source market in Europe.

Germany (39,718), France (38,780) and Spain (23,068) follow behind the UK in current 2022 visitor numbers to Costa Rica. The Central American country has seen a massive increase of UK arrivals since 2021 and is now very close to reach pre-pandemic arrival figures (41,810 UK visitors in 2019).

Rob Wilson, UK Representative of ICT, says: “We are delighted that Brits are returning to Costa Rica and to see how the UK has moved from last year’s travel restrictions to becoming Costa Rica’s largest source market in Europe at the moment. This is especially important bearing in mind that direct flights from the UK to San Jose, the country’s capital city, don’t run all year round at present.”

In total, Costa Rica welcomed 1,223,764 worldwide visitors between January and June 2022.

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, in the heart of Central America, Costa Rica offers visitors an abundance of unique wildlife, landscapes and climates meaning a trip to this Central American country is anything but run of the mill. The country proudly shelters approximately 6.5% of the known biodiversity in the world and has become a global leader in sustainable practices.

