Portugal fast tracks UK tourists

The importance of British tourists to the EU’s travel and tourism economy, post-Brexit, has been reinforced after Portugal became the first EU nation to fast-track UK travellers arriving at its airports.

Portugal is opening its e-gates to British travellers, enabling them to avoid long queues when they travel to Portugal. The passport e-lanes for Britons have been set up in Faro, Lisbon and Porto in mainland Portugal and at Funchal in Madeira.

By opening their e-gates to British travellers, Portugal is sending a message that it does not intend to prioritise EU tourists at the border, defying Brexit rules in the process.

Since 31 January 2020, new travel rules have been in place as the UK is no longer part of the European Union. This include British passports having to be checked manually, instead of electronically.

Britain is one of the key source markets for Portugal. Its tourism jewel, The Algarve, was vorted World’s Leading Beach Destination 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.

