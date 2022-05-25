Accor to add 6,000 rooms to Saudi Arabia portfolio by 2025





Accor is scheduled to open over 6,000 keys in Saudi Arabia over the next three years, with key properties including Banyan Tree AlUla, Swissotel Living Jeddah, Fairmont Serviced Residences Riyadh and Novotel Thakher City Makkah.

Accor has been present in the Kingdom for over 32 years, operating 40 properties to date (14,314 keys), making it the leading hospitality group in the country and region overall.

“We expect 2022 to be one of the best years in terms of openings for Accor in Saudi Arabia” says Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey. “We are indeed witnessing changes in expectations from our guests and travellers and, as the largest hotel operator in the Kingdom, we are confident that our expertise in the industry, combined with our diverse brand portfolio, will exceed these expectations, while contributing greatly to the Kingdom’s vision for 2030”.

Key trends for Accor in Saudi Arabia

In the wake of a post-pandemic world, where guests expectations are changing and evolving towards more experiential and qualitative experiences, the Group is consolidating its leading position through innovative projects and developments, with a focus on Extended Stay and Leisure offerings across its hotels.

Swissotel Living Jeddah

In fact, all of Accor’s brands, from midscale segments upwards to ultra-luxury, have an extended stay brand that can be developed as a standalone asset or as a complement to the hotel asset. There is no doubt that travellers looking for comfort, space and privacy while having access to the amenities offered by hotels will find the optimum solution in Accor’s extended stay properties, including the upcoming Fairmont Serviced Residences Riyadh Ramla, Swissotel Living Jeddah or the Novotel Living in Dhahran.





Leisure appears to be the next frontier of development for the Kingdom, and Accor is already looking forward to a strong pipeline of resort projects with the promise of diverse and unique experiences, whether focusing on wellness, such as the upcoming Banyan Tree Al Ula, or though it’s All-Inclusive collection, including the future Rixos Jeddah Obhur, all the way to and exclusive Island experience with the upcoming Fairmont and Raffles Red Sea.

Earlier this month, Accor also announced that it is accelerating its expansion in the all-inclusive market with the launch of its multi-branded All-Inclusive Collection. Building upon the success of Rixos, Accor is expanding its all-inclusive offering by including its luxury and premium brands including Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Swissôtel and Mövenpick in the Collection offering, with Saudi Arabia set to play a key role in the success of the All-Inclusive collection expansion plans.