Malaysian Tourism Roadshow heads to Saudi Arabia

Tourism Malaysia is organising a series of roadshows in the Middle East to woo international tourists to Malaysia in conjunction with the country’s border reopening on 1 April 2022. This time around, the roadshow will kick off from 21 to 29 May 2022 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the cities of Damman, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

Headed by Dato’ Seri Ramlan Ibrahim, Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, the delegation consists of travel agents, hoteliers, product owners, state tourism bodies, and medical tourism industry players. The mission is to attract more international tourists, newcomers and regulars alike, to further boost the economy for a strong rebound in the tourism industry.

Saudi Arabia’s market contributes the highest per capita expenditure in terms of tourist spending reaching RM11,660 (USD 2,673) and the average length of stay (10.8 nights) before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This roadshow provides the platform for networking with travel trade partners and the opportunity to develop new sales partnerships besides providing product updates on Malaysia, including the brand new Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, the world’s second tallest skyscraper Merdeka 118, and the Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur that just reopened after a once-in-a-generation transformation.

Dato’ Seri Ramlan said: “We are thrilled to welcome more Arab tourists to Malaysia. Malaysia’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has long been amicable. Hence, this roadshow aims to promote Malaysia as a top-of-mind tourist destination for the West Asian market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not only Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are well connected with direct flights via Saudia and Malaysia Airlines, but Malaysia is also a safe and family-friendly holiday destination plus a shopping heaven and halal food paradise.”

Starting 1 May 2022, fully-vaccinated inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests, including children aged 12 and below as well as for those who have been infected with COVID-19 within six to 60 days before departure to Malaysia. Travel insurance is also not a prerequisite for foreigners entering the country.

The wearing of masks outdoors is optional but still mandatory indoors, including in shopping malls, offices, public transportation and e-hailing rides.