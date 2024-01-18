Strong representation from the Kingdom expected at Arabian Travel Market 2024 as Saudi Arabia increases its 2030 visitor target to 150 million

Saudi Arabia attracted 27.6 million overnight tourists in 2023, according to research commissioned by ICAEW and compiled by Oxford Economics

The Kingdom aims to increase the economic contribution of its tourism sector to 10% of national GDP by the end of the decade, in line with Vision 2030

Delegates will explore myriad opportunities within KSA’s thriving tourism sector at ATM 2024, which will take place from 6-9 May at Dubai World Trade Centre

Media registrations for ATM 2024 is now open.