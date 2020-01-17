ABTA marks anniversary with new logo

ABTA is marking its 70th anniversary this year with a range of activities.

These include industry events to recognise this significant milestone and thank members and other stakeholders for their contribution to the association.

The anniversary will be marked by a new commemorative logo.

The first meeting of ABTA, formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents, took place in June 1950.

Over the past 70 years ABTA has continued to evolve to meet the needs of its members and build confidence at the heart of travel.

there will be a number of opportunities to mark the occasion and thank members and partners.

These will include ‘ABTA at 70’ spring regional business meetings, and a reception to celebrate ABTA’s 70 years after the travel matters conference in June.

The new commemorative logo, designed especially for the 70th anniversary, features the trademark ABTA globe.

It will be used in ABTA branding and press materials and Members will receive special 70th anniversary customer-facing materials to use as part of the subscriptions renewal process in July.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA chief executive, said: “Over the past 70 years our members have built a great industry which has influenced the lives of millions of people – both in the UK and overseas.

“Tastes have continually evolved, and many travel businesses have successfully adapted to the changing demands of holidaymakers and business travellers.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, trust and confidence are crucial to the continued success of the travel industry.

“That is one of the reasons ABTA continues to play such an important role: representing and supporting our Members and building confidence in travel and tourism.”