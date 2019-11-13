First steel cut for Celebrity Beyond in France

Construction has begun on Celebrity Beyond with the first piece of steel being cut at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The vessel is the third ship in the Edge Series from Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity Beyond is the perfect natural next-step in the Edge Series,” said Richard Fain, chief executive, Royal Caribbean Cruises, owner of Celebrity Cruises.

“The Edge Series is all about innovation and pushing beyond boundaries and convention, and Celebrity Beyond will continue this legacy.”

With the second-in-class Celebrity Apex set to arrive in Southampton in April, the first Celebrity Cruises ship to be launched in the UK in over a decade, the brand expects delivery of Celebrity Beyond in autumn 2021.

“With the launch of our Edge Series, Celebrity Cruises redefined modern cruising.

“Celebrity Edge impressed the world with its outward-facing design and innovation; Celebrity Apex takes the onboard vacation experience to the pinnacle; and now with Celebrity Beyond, we’re charting new territory once again,” added Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and chief executive, Celebrity Cruises.

“While we can’t say much just yet, with Celebrity Beyond three’s a charm.”