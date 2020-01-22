Fall in love with ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, the Palm

With ShuiQi Spa’s all-encompassing package, which costs AED675 per person, guests can now treat themselves to a full-day of rest and relaxation.

The deal includes a welcome drink, a 90-minute treatment consisting of a deep muscle massage, back scrub and a radiance facial, use of the wet- facilities - including the thermal suites and fitness centre, as well as pool and beach access.

Promising to restore a sense of wellbeing and reset life’s balance, the “Fall in Love with Yourself” package is also a perfect option for Valentine’s Day: those booking on Friday 14th February will enjoy a glass of champagne upon arrival, or a bottle for a couple’s booking.

With massage shown to aid the release of feel-good hormone oxytocin, (also called the love hormone) in the body, which leads to feelings of social bonding, this is a great way to bond while celebrating the season of love.

Coupled with a facial to bring radiance back to the skin, spa goers will leave the spa glowing from the inside out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking home the World’s Best Spa Service Excellence award at the recent World Spa Awards, ShuiQi Spa is renowned for both its world-class therapists and its state-of-the-art facilities.

Its newest package will help visitors to reconnect guests to themselves, while taking them a world away from their every day.

ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, the Spa is an indulgent haven with 27 treatment rooms, and separate male and female relaxation and changing areas.

Guests can also enjoy a secluded Royal Spa Suite and spa wet facilities for down time.