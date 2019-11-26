Abercrombie & Kent completes Cox & Kings UK acquisition

Following weeks of speculation, Abercrombie & Kent has completed the brand and assets acquisition of Cox & Kings UK.

The deal brings the tour operator out of administration and means the safeguarding of all current and future client bookings.

Through the acquisition of Cox & Kings, Abercrombie & Kent will continue to increase its presence in the luxury travel world.

As two heritage brands, with loyal client databases and strong trade partnerships, Abercrombie & Kent believes the two companies complement each other and create a combined brand proposition that will grow the UK luxury travel market.

Geoffrey Kent, A&K founder, commented: “Cox & Kings’ heritage, service and brand align well with Abercrombie & Kent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The company’s product portfolio is complementary to our own and increases Abercrombie & Kent’s presence in the luxury travel sphere.

“This is an exciting time for Abercrombie & Kent and the first iteration of growth plans globally.”

Founded by Geoffrey Kent and his parents in 1962 as a safari outfitter, Abercrombie & Kent’s award-winning travel services now extend around the globe to more than 100 countries on all seven continents.