Cox & Kings targets solo travellers

Luxury small group tour specialist Cox & Kings has reported an increase in demand for solo travel.

On the back of a lockdown which saw borders close and airlines cancel flights, travellers are itching to get out and see the world – regardless if their friends and family would like to join.

In research conducted in the height of the pandemic, solo travel came in the top three of the types of trip consumers would like to go on, highlighting luxury travellers’ desire to explore the world post lockdown no matter what.

Reacting to the increase in demand Cox & Kings have released the first three solo places booked on select departures of their most popular trips with no single supplement to pay.

Kerry Golds, managing director of Cox & Kings, commented: “We’re getting the distinct impression from our enquiries that there is pent up demand out there, particularly from solo travellers.

“The British people have wanderlust in their DNA, so it’s no surprise that lockdown was a wakeup call for some people to dust off their bucket list and get something booked no matter if it is without their family and friends.

“We have known for a long time that solo travellers don’t feel they’re well catered for by the travel industry – with high single supplements often quoted as an example of this.”

Golds added: “Now, with the introduction of our new no single supplement for the first three places booked, solo travellers are keen not to miss out – our recent launch to our database generated an 220 per cent uplift in enquiries for our 2021 programme from solo travellers and some tours have already sold out.”