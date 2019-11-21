Four Seasons to open in New Orleans next year

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts will open a luxury hotel and private residences in downtown New Orleans in late 2020.

The property is opening in partnership with Carpenter & Company and Woodward Interests, experts in residential, hospitality and mixed-use real estate development.

It is owned by Two Canal Owner, in which both developers are partners.

The first Four Seasons in New Orleans, the property will debut in the heart of the city as Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences New Orleans.

Within the World Trade Centre, the new Four Seasons will be located next to the Ernest Morial Convention Centre, financial centre, French Quarter and Warehouse District.

New Orleans is one of the top travel destinations in the United States and is highly regarded as one of the most unique cities in the world.

The city is an epicentre of history, culture, and activity, with extensive culinary and nightlife offerings, jazz music at every turn, and striking architecture with French and Spanish influences.

“New Orleans has been a priority market for us for many years and we have been waiting for the right opportunity to make our debut in this dynamic city,” said John Davison, chief executive, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“We are in a strong position to enter the market with our exceptional partners at Carpenter & Company, in the best location in the city, and by offering an unmatched level of service that only Four Seasons can deliver.

“The new Hotel and Private Residences will be a truly standout property in the city, and in our global portfolio.”

Following extensive renovations, the World Trade Centre will be refreshed with a new podium and public spaces, as well as the 341-room hotel and 92 private residences on the top floors of the building.

The hotel will also encompass meeting and event spaces, four food and drink outlets, retail spaces, spa facilities, and a rooftop pool.

Both public and private spaces will be filled with natural light with most featuring views of the adjacent Mississippi River.