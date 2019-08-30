Abercrombie & Kent moots Cox & Kings UK acquisition

Abercrombie & Kent is in “advanced discussions” over a potential acquisition of the UK business of Cox & Kings.

The luxury travel company’s proposal will safeguard all current and future bookings and employees of Cox & Kings UK and involve new investment in the business, A&K said.

As a heritage brand, with a loyal client database and excellent product portfolio, A&K believes the two companies complement each other to create a combined proposition that will grow the UK luxury travel market.

Geoffrey Kent, A&K founder, commented: “I am excited at the prospect of adding the Cox & Kings UK business to the Abercrombie & Kent family.

“The acquisition will expand our portfolio of product offerings in the UK, particularly with their established escorted touring programme. This is just the start of our growth plans in the UK and globally.”

Abercrombie & Kent, owned by Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio and Geoffrey Kent, pioneered luxury adventure travel with the first African safaris in 1962.

Kerry Golds, managing director of Abercrombie & Kent, added: “We are committed to investing in Cox & Kings.

“It’s a renowned brand with an experienced and dedicated team that I’m looking forward to working with.

“I’m confident that with their strong trade relationships and loyal client base, we can take Cox & Kings to the next level.”