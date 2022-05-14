Tourism Australia connects with top North American advisors at A&K 100 Club

Tourism Australia met with prestigious travel advisors from the United States and Canada at luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent’s A&K 100 Club held in Chicago, last month. It was attended by agencies representing the top third of luxury leisure sales and cater to high value travellers. The biennial, invitation-only event gave advisors an opportunity to learn about Australia’s offerings, including the Signature Experiences of Australia. Additionally, Tourism Tasmania was a sponsor and delivered an inspirational destination session.

