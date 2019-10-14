Uniworld to make Amazon debut in 2020

Uniworld has announced that it will set sail in South America for the first time.

The boutique river cruise collection will offer two new itineraries on the Peruvian Amazon aboard the Aria Amazon, set to debut in September.

“We’re beyond thrilled to launch these extraordinary trips in South America, a completely new destination for us,” said Ellen Bettridge, chief executive, Uniworld.

“We’ve seen great success with our exotic cruises and know these Peruvian Amazon itineraries have the perfect combination of luxury, active adventure, and comfort that our guests appreciate.

“Between the four new Super Ships we’re introducing and now a brand-new destination, we’re anticipating that 2020 will be one of our most exciting years yet and that these next-level experiences will continue to elevate the overall Uniworld experience for our guests.”

The new itineraries include the 15-day Peruvian Amazon and Machu Picchu exploration that begins with a land portion in Lima.

Also on offer is an 11-day Peruvian rivers and rainforest discovery trip.

The Aria Amazon is an eco-friendly, all-suite ship with floor-to-ceiling windows, giving guests the ultimate panoramic views of the rainforest at every corner.