Abercrombie & Kent launches new confidence boosting measures

Moving goalposts, changing travel guidelines and confusion over testing are now the norm for anyone planning a holiday.

Luxury travel companies Abercrombie & Kent, alongside its sister company Cox & Kings, have launched a central place of information on how the trade can help their clients travel safely with their Book with Confidence Hub.

The site includes travel corridor details, frequently asked questions, links to the current Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice, and a host of other resources to aid the safe planning of a holiday.

As restrictions are relaxed and holidays become possible again, the advice will be continuously updated.

While many tour operators rely on third party suppliers, A&K is in a unique position, with over 55 offices across 30 countries, meaning guests enjoy the same experience throughout every stage of their holiday.

Kerry Golds, managing director, commented: “We know there is significant pent-up demand after months of travel restrictions.

“Our trade partners and their clients are looking for reassurance and peace of mind for a stress-free holiday – something we have always prided ourselves on delivering.

“That is why we have launched our Book with Confidence hub and our enhanced flexible booking policy for travel up to the end of 2022.”

The Abercrombie & Kent hub can be found here, while Cox & Kings is here.

