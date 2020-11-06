Froggatt takes up Abercrombie & Kent leadership role

Abercrombie & Kent has appointed Martin Froggatt to the role of executive vice president, destination management and as a member of the global management board.

He will take up the role on Monday, November 9th.

The job encompasses global leadership across Abercrombie & Kent’s destination management companies; of over 55 offices in more than 30 countries, and its luxury riverboat and lodges brand, Sanctuary Retreats.

Froggatt joins the business with over 25 years’ experience in the travel industry with leading brands such as Walt Disney Attractions, TUI and Travelopia in both the UK and the USA.

While at Travelopia, he managed the education, events and expeditions portfolios delivering record customer satisfaction scores, revenue growth and profitability.

Under his leadership, the expeditions portfolio that included Quark Expeditions and TCS World Travel became market leaders through an unwavering focus on delivering the best customer experience.

He was also instrumental in the delivery of several mergers and acquisitions, including the sale of Travelopia into private equity.

Michael Wale, chief executive, Abercrombie & Kent, commented: “During these incredibly challenging times for the industry, I’m delighted to have Martin join us.

“As a renowned travel industry executive with a strong people focus, it’s great to have him on our global leadership team who continue to innovate exceptional travel experiences for our clients.”