A&K expands expedition cruises for 2023-24

While expedition-style cruising has long attracted intrepid travellers in search of adventure in the most remote corners of the world, the appeal has grown to include culturally curious travellers interested in exploring less-frequented coastal regions. For the 2023-2024 season, A&K is expanding its portfolio of Luxury Expedition Cruises to all seven continents, including four new itineraries in Europe, Africa and across the South Pacific.

“More than ever before, travellers are looking for immersive experiences – whether alongside a marine biologist in the Arctic, an Aboriginal culture expert in Western Australia, or a former NASA Astronaut in the most remote regions of the Pacific,” explains Bob Simpson, A&K VP of Expedition Cruising. “Our Expedition Cruises are designed around engaging cultural exchanges, surprising wildlife encounters and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, led by the most accomplished scientists and native cultural experts from the communities we visit.”

These one-of-a kind voyages explore regions off the beaten path under the leadership of A&K’s Expedition Team — experts who offer incomparable insight into a country’s culture, history, geology and wildlife. A&K’s product development and expedition teams work together to curate unique itineraries with a range of experiences that match guest interests and reveal different aspects of the region’s culture, history and landscape—including active adventures.

More than just a series of onboard presentations, A&K’s enrichment program is a dynamic experience with engaging daily lectures by members of the A&K Expedition Team — foremost experts in their fields — and opportunities to continue the conversation while spotting wildlife out on deck or relaxing over dinner and evening cocktails.

A Choice of Curated Cultural Experiences on Land

In culture-rich ports, guests step off the ship into a world of signature A&K experiences with expert local guides and a member of the Expedition Team. Imagine a private performance at a Greek theater in Syros; a foodie tour in remote Brittany, known for its abundance of French culinary offerings; or a visit to the historic dwellings in the limestone hills of UNESCO-designated Matera in southern Italy.

Active Adventures in Wild Places

A&K designs active adventures that immerse guests in the natural landscape. When exploring glacier-clad Antarctica or the rugged Kimberley coast of Australia, thrilling Zodiac excursions are piloted by A&K naturalists. There is the opportunity to choose from scenic hilltop hikes or easy walks along the beach to photograph penguins. In warmer hemispheres where UNESCO-designated marine wonderlands are the star—such as French Polynesia, the coast of Tanzania and the Seychelles—guests may snorkel to experience the rich marine environments.

For the 2023-2024 season, A&K expeditions include Antarctica and the Arctic, The Northwest Passage, Japan, Australia’s Kimberley region, Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea, Italy, Greece and Indonesia.

NEW for 2023-2024

Cruising the Seychelles & Coastal Tanzania Discover the vibrant coral reefs and culture of East Africa, beginning in Zanzibar with its rich history and spice markets, and the UNESCO-designated ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani, followed by underwater adventures in the Seychelles. Enjoy crystal clear waters and tropical beaches, as well as jungle trails that lead into emerald forests, as well as the mythic Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage site bursting with endemic birds and wildlife. 14 days from Zanzibar to Mahe

European Coastal Cruise: Portugal, Spain & France Explore Porto’s famed wine country, the striking architecture of the Santiago de Compostela cathedral — the terminus of the ancient “Way of St. James” (Camino de Santiago) pilgrimage route and Bilbao’s Frank Gehry- designed Guggenheim Museum. Visit UNESCO-designated Mont-Saint-Michel and historic Normandy, before sailing under London Bridge on the River Thames. 9 days from Lisbon to London

French Polynesia to Easter Island Expedition Dive into the region’s unique history, spectacular marine environments and UNESCO-designated gems. Snorkel the sapphire waters of the Tuamotu archipelago — the largest chain of atolls in the world — and experience the historic Pitcairn Islands and their shared HMS ‘Bounty’ legacy. Trace Polynesian culture to its roots and discover the secrets of legendary Easter Island. 14 days from Papeete to Easter Island

Adriatic Voyage: Croatia, Montenegro & Greece Discover the glittering Adriatic Sea and its Mediterranean gems, beginning in Venice and cruising to Croatia with custom-designed shore excursions in Split, Dubrovnik’s Riviera and the historic Old Town featured in Game of Thrones, as well as striking Kotor in Montenegro. This culture-rich voyage includes several days in Greece, where guests venture out on unique excursions to Corfu and cross the Corinth Canal before ending in Athens. 8 days from Venice to Athens

“We have seen such strong interest in the Mediterranean this year – our Greece cruise quickly filled up – that we’ve planned a series of cruises next fall that can seamlessly be combined into one 28-day Grand Mediterranean Voyage,” explains Simpson. “Beginning with a cruise along nearly the entire navigable coast of Italy, guests add our new Adriatic voyage to Croatia and Montenegro and then end with Greece and lesser-known gems, including Patmos, Delos and Syros.”