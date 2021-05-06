Cox & Kings launches small group brochure for 2022

Luxury small group tour specialist Cox & Kings has launched its small group tours 2022-23 preview brochure early, on the back of consumer demand.

The new brochure includes a globe-spanning selection of the most popular small-group tours - spaces on which are already filling up as confidence in travel returns.

The new brochure can be read online here.

The company reports longer lead times for bookings, an increase in demand for tours including arts and culture as well as solo travel.

Kerry Golds, managing director of Cox & Kings, commented: “Cox & Kings have been pioneering travel for over 260 years – our small group tours are best in class.

“With pent up demand and limited capacity at peak travel times, we recognise the desire for travellers to secure their tour spot early.

“Our clients are telling us they wanted to make up for lost time and ensure they didn’t miss out.”