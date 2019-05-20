Palm Times explores: Ramadan highlights from the Palm Jumeirah

As Ramadan comes to an end in the Middle East a fabulous season of Iftar and Suhoor banquets are reaching their climax on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Over the past few weeks the leading properties on the iconic structure have been welcoming the faithful as they come to celebrate the holy month.

We have been visiting some of the leading resorts to check out what has been on offer.

Take a look at the highlights of the season below.

Asateer Tent returns to Atlantis the Palm for Ramadan

Guests visiting Atlantis the Palm were invited to enjoy the ultimate Ramadan experience at the iconic Asateer Tent.

Here glittering lights and oriental entertainment await, as well as a wide array of buffet dishes and traditional delicacies for the perfect Iftar.

Completing the celebration, Atlantis, the Palm, also recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Enjoy Ramadan with Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort

Over at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort guests have this Ramadan been enjoyinh delicious traditional delights and stunning vistas across the water to the city.

Visitors came together to break their fast at the charming property, or enjoy a feast outside on the terrace.

The Iftar menu includes jallab with dates, lentil soup and a sumptuous Arabic mixed grill platter with hot and cold mezze, pita bread and oriental rice.

Indulge in traditional favourites including lamb chops and kofta, chicken shish taouk, falafel, hummus, and round off the celebrations with a delicious umm ali.

Find out more about the holy month of Ramadan at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort – itself considered the Middle East’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards - on the official website.

Emerald Palace Kempinski welcomes Ramadan showcase on Palm Jumeriah

Majlis Al Zomorud, at the stunning Emerald Palace Kempinski, invited its guests to discover its luxurious and intimate environment this Ramadan.

For those special moments of the holy month, there was no better place to be on the Palm Jumeirah.

The sumptuous Iftar buffet features international and Middle Eastern favourites from the abundance of a truly royal selection, worthy of a palace.

Emerald Palace Kempinski is considered the Middle East’s Leading New Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah hosts Ramadan banquet

Finally, a haven within the vibrant city of Dubai, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah boasts a private soft-sanded beach, six distinct restaurants and lounges and elegant sea-facing guest rooms and suites – what better place to celebrate Ramadan?

This holy month head to Mezzerie, the premier dining destination offering the finest cuisine with unparalleled service.

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, the Waldorf Astoria resort promises all the amenities for a relaxing getaway for the whole family.

