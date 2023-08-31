Delphina Hotels and Resorts Group: Where Luxury Meets Sardinian Beauty

Nestled on the enchanting island of Sardinia, the Delphina Hotels and Resorts Group has emerged as a beacon of luxury and elegance in the Mediterranean hospitality industry. With a rich history, a commitment to sustainability, and a passion for showcasing the natural beauty of Sardinia, Delphina has become a premier destination for travelers seeking a unique and immersive experience.

A Journey Through History

Delphina Hotels and Resorts Group has its roots deeply embedded in Sardinian culture and history. Founded in 1993 by Mr. Salvatore Pinna, a Sardinian entrepreneur with a vision to create extraordinary resorts, the group started with a single property, the Hotel Capo d’Orso Thalasso & Spa. Over the years, Delphina has expanded its portfolio to include nine stunning properties, each uniquely designed to offer a distinct experience of Sardinia’s natural wonders.

Sustainable Luxury

One of the standout features of Delphina is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. The group has implemented eco-friendly practices and initiatives across its properties, making them some of the most sustainable and environmentally conscious resorts in the Mediterranean. Delphina’s efforts include waste reduction, energy efficiency, water conservation, and supporting local communities. The group has been nominated in this years World Travel Awards for Europe’s Leading Green Independent Hotel Group and its easy to see why.

Moreover, Delphina takes pride in its partnerships with local farmers and artisans. Guests can savor the authentic flavors of Sardinian cuisine through farm-to-table dining experiences and indulge in handcrafted products that celebrate the island’s traditions. This dedication to sustainable practices not only enriches the guest experience but also contributes to the preservation of Sardinia’s pristine landscapes.

A Tapestry of Experiences

Each of Delphina’s nine properties offers a unique ambiance and experience. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a wellness retreat, Delphina has something to offer. Some of the highlights include:

Thalasso & Spa: Delphina’s Thalasso & Spa centers are renowned for their rejuvenating treatments and therapies, harnessing the therapeutic benefits of the Mediterranean Sea.

Gourmet Dining: Delphina’s commitment to showcasing Sardinia’s culinary heritage shines through its gourmet restaurants, where fresh, local ingredients take center stage.

Water Sports: With prime coastal locations, Delphina resorts provide ample opportunities for water sports enthusiasts, including snorkeling, sailing, and diving.

Family-Friendly Activities: Delphina goes the extra mile to cater to families, offering kids’ clubs, playgrounds, and a host of activities designed to keep children entertained while parents unwind.

Cultural Excursions: Guests can embark on guided tours to explore Sardinia’s rich cultural and historical heritage, including visits to archaeological sites and local villages.

Breathtaking Views: Each property is strategically located to offer stunning views of the crystalline waters of the Mediterranean or the rugged beauty of the Sardinian landscape.

A Sardinian Dream

Delphina’s ability to seamlessly integrate luxury with the natural beauty and culture of Sardinia is what sets it apart from the competition. The group is dedicated to providing an authentic and immersive experience for its guests, allowing them to not only enjoy the lavish amenities but also connect with the island’s soul.

Delphina Hotels and Resorts Group stands as a testament to the power of combining luxury with sustainability, culture, and natural beauty. By honoring Sardinia’s heritage and ecosystems, Delphina provides travelers with an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or a blend of both, Delphina’s collection of resorts offers a luxurious gateway to the enchanting island of Sardinia, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime.

At this year’s World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony to be held on the 29th of this month in Georgia the group is not only nominated in the category above but also for Italy’s Leading Hotel Group 2023, Italy’s Leading Green Resort 2023 and Europe’s Leading Green Resort 2023 for Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & SPA, Italy and lastly Italy’s Leading Beach Resort 2023 for Resort & Spa Le Dune.

This award winning group offers their guests a rare experience, luxury accommodation, stunning locations and impeccable service but with the knowledge that where sustainability measures can be put in place, they are; an experience that comforts you like a favourite sweater and puts a broad smile across your face.

For more details on his incredible group and its properties and services visit https://www.delphinahotels.co.uk/