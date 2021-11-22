Breaking Travel News investigates: The Gantry launches culinary showcase in east London

Hilton has continued to build its Curio portfolio in London with the opening of the Gantry in Stratford.

The property joins Hart Shoreditch, which is leading a renaissance in the once-maligned neighbourhood, as well as three other properties in the capital.

Featuring 291 rooms, the Gantry focuses on bringing a thrilling collection of food and drink offerings to Stratford.

These include an artisanal food market from the Stratford Grocer & Co. with integrated café on the ground floor (to open next month), a dedicated sparkling bar, an all-day restaurant and an 18th floor sky bar with panoramic views across the city (opening in the spring).

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking over the first floor, the main dining spot will be Union Social.

Flanked on one side with an elegant cocktail bar and open kitchen and on the other with floor to ceiling windows and a huge wraparound terrace, the venue combines the everchanging landscape of Stratford with an industrial-influenced interior.

The food offering at Union Social is a relaxed all-day menu with a global edge, reflective of the dynamic food scene and international population in the capital.

Hailing from Sicily, executive chef Salvatore Coco has travelled extensively and his menus reflect this, featuring flavours from all around the world, while elevating local produce from the south-east of England.

Small plates include Genovese focaccia, Bottega’s cured cuts with fresh cheese and prawn croquettes with aioli while larger plates range from tarragon risotto with roasted autumnal vegetables, sesame glazed sea trout with white miso tamari-mirin infused ginger broth and Greek lamb meatballs, tzatziki, pickled red onion with pine nuts.

A menu of healthy salads packed full of grains are light enough for guests looking for a quick lunch or mid-afternoon snack, and ideal for laptop-toting professionals working from the venue.

The drinks offering at Union Social has been created by Walter Pintus, an award-winning mixologist who has been involved in some of London’s finest institutions from the Ritz and the Connaught to the Mandrake and most recently the Conduit. Union

Coupe at Union Social is the Gantry’s very own Sparkling Bar.

Occupying an eye-catching illuminated counter bar, with its own banquette seating and outdoor terrace, Coupe at Union Social will offer an ever-changing menu of effervescent specialities, from championing English sparkling wine to introducing the newest Hard Seltzers.

Guests will be able to choose from some of the UK’s finest fizz from revered estates such as Gusbourne and Rathfinny, as well as enjoying Champagne, Prosecco, and a concise list of sparkling cocktails and spritzes, curated by Walter Pintus.

The Gantry hotel sits above the Stratford Grocer & Co.’s bustling food market, deli and coffee shop on the ground floor set to open fully by mid-January.

A destination store for locals and visitors alike, the artisanal market will offer a rich selection of produce for guests to take home; deli items as well as a large selection of curated wines beers, and spirits handpicked by the team of expert grocers.

A buzzy meeting place for all kinds of Gantry guests, the integrated café with its large seating area which extends from the hotel lobby serves up award winning specialty coffee, as well as an abundance of British cheese and charcuterie that guests can enjoy before perusing the ground floor for last minute dinner ingredients, a mid-morning coffee with friends, a takeaway lunch, or a slice of East London to take home as a special gift.

Literally setting the bar high for al fresco partying in 2022, the Gantry will welcome the highest rooftop bar in East London when it opens its 18th floor in spring next year.

With floor to ceiling windows, the sky bar will form the cocktail epicentre of the Gantry and the much-anticipated venue will offer a truly iconic sunset across the capital when the bar and outdoor terraces come alive with live music and DJs.

More Information

The Gantry Hotel is an independent design hotel that will be the fifth property within the Curio Collection in London, marking an exciting new direction for the group.

Offering 291 rooms over 17 floors, the hotel will be managed by Saurabh Kukreja, a seasoned hotelier with experience in managing luxury and lifestyle hotels in UK, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Find out more on the official website.

Images: Katya Katkova and Jonathan Sharp