Breaking Travel News investigates: One Hundred Shoreditch

The king is dead, long live the king!

Shoreditch lost something of an institution with the closing of the Ace Hotel, but it has been replaced in double-quick time with a comparable property.

One Hundred Shoreditch occupies the same site and addresses itself to a similar clientele, but has been fully revamped by owners Lore Group, who will now operate as well as own the location.

Designed by creative director, Jacu Strauss, the opening blurb discusses how the property “seeks to reflect how the area has evolved during the last decade,” with interiors that mirror the new, grown-up feel.

This has been largely successful – visiting a few days after opening, the lobby is once again filled with the sound of MacBooks being tapped, while the coffee shop (using local roasters Ozone Coffee) was doing a roaring trade.

Mark Jonathan Heyburn, hotel manager at One Hundred Shoreditch, explains: “Shoreditch is grown up, so we felt that it was time to enhance and evolve the building alongside the local area.

“The Ace concept was great, and it suited well the times and the area.

“We inherited some beautiful design features, which were both iconic and very masculine, we adapted and evolved them, to make sure the next evolution grew with the people and the neighbourhood.

“The design renovation focused on significant touch points and worked on restoring what was great, creating a space where guests and team members feel welcome and part of the community we are building and so proud to be a part of.”

The 258 bedrooms and suites at One Hundred Shoreditch have been designed with calm and comfort in mind, giving guests a place to disconnect from the outside world.

The rooms are finished in neutral colour schemes with original abstract art.

There are also new glass terraces in many of the rooms which offer views over the flow of people through Shoreditch below and the wider London skyline.

These are a real success, filling the room with light, but keeping the sounds of the street at a safe distance.

Three suites are on offer for the higher-end traveller, each of which features a mix of bespoke furniture and curated vintage pieces, but those visiting for the local nightlife will be more than adequately accommodated in a standard room.

When fully open, One Hundred Shoreditch will offer three bars and a restaurant, as well as the coffee shop and accompanying take-out hatch.

The idea is to ensure there is something for everyone at any time of day or night.

The star attraction is Goddard & Gibbs, a casual, all-day restaurant specialising in British seafood with a focus on ethical sourcing and local suppliers.

Swathes of yellow surround us as we enter, whisking us back to childhood visits to the seaside and rekindling long-forgotten memories.

The menu is packed with punchy, charismatic dishes which will delight a lunchtime crowd looking for a quick bite or a more serious dinner guest.

I enjoyed the sea bream ceviche, which came with red onion, avocado, coriander, soy dressing and scotch bonnet, as well as the grilled lobster, while my guest went for the squid ink linguine, which featured parlourde clam, keta caviar and chives.

These are sophisticated dishes, but the atmosphere was light, the service quick and polite - Goddard & Gibbs stands on its own in a competitive east London market, highly recommended.

Also on offer is the Wine Bar, a space to wind down or enjoy a glass with friends.

The vintages here represent a mix of modern, forward-thinking producers sitting alongside more celebrated regions, both complimented by sharing plates.

In the basement, Seed Library is different again.

A laid-back bar created by Ryan Chetiyawardana; it claims to offer “a rich manifesto of heritage ingredients to create new takes on favourite serves”.

There is a handpicked selection of beers and wine for guests looking to go on less of a journey.

Set a floor or two below the ground-level hen parties outside, the location has the potential to become a wonderful little hangout for people looking to dodge the crowds.

Now, on the roof is where One Hundred Shoreditch is going to differentiate itself from the previous incumbent of the building.

Ace Hotel employed the top floor mainly for MICE facilities, but the new incarnation will be offering the Rooftop, a panoramic bar with a menu of Champagnes, sparkling wines, cocktails and spritzes.

Pink marble accents and lush foliage come together to create a space that feels like a private garden in the heart of Shoreditch, which can be privately booked for events.

This is going to be something special when it opens in a month or two, and the owners will be hoping it can make all the difference for the venture.

One Hundred Shoreditch will also be home to five meetings and events spaces - suitable for everything from private dining and receptions to meetings and weddings.

The largest room, surrounded by floor to ceiling glass, offers views of the London city skyline.

It is not often I get excited by a conference room – and we have all seen a few – but I would gladly host my wedding reception in the facilities on offer here.

One Hundred Shoreditch has a lot going for it – not least a great location right in the heart of the one of the busiest parts of east London.

Similarly to the Hart Shoreditch just around the corner, it offers a slightly more stylish take on an area that has long been synonymous with revelry, but has just enough edge to keep guests interested.

Heyburn concludes: “Guests who have stayed with us in the past have returned and it has been great to see the positive impact of the coming of age of the hotel.

“The new faces we have welcomed have commented on the vibrancy of the bars and restaurants, adding the tranquillity of the bedrooms – great to see and hear from them!”

