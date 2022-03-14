Breaking Travel News explores: Temper celebrates National Tequila Day with Cazcabel

The origins of National Tequila Day remain rather obscure – who created it, when or why seem to have been lost to history. Nonetheless, this is certainly one of the more fun ‘national’ days, falling this year on July 24th with celebrations planned across London and the UK.

At Temper - a collection of four vibrant smokehouses with open fire pits – a new menu has been unveiled in collaboration with the award-winning Cazcabel Tequila.

Available for one week only from July 24th-29th, the exciting partnership combines the unique and playful flavour expressions of Cazcabel, the best-selling 100 per cent agave tequila in the UK, with some new Temper dishes.

The drink is created in a distillery in the town of Atotonilco El Alto, located in the highlands of the Jalisco mountains in Mexico. The Vazquez family are renowned for their expertise in agave farming and production of premium Tequila.

As fourth-generation ‘Tequileros,’ they have honed their skills and techniques over the years in the meticulous process of agave cultivation and harvesting to produce high quality tequila in an environmentally efficient way. The elevation of the distillery ensures that the agave are well hydrated and the mineral and nutrient rich soil in the area allows the agave plant to grow larger than anywhere else in Jalisco.

After fermenting in steel tanks for ten days, the tequila is distilled in copper pot and steel stills, then chill-filtered to remove any impurities. The combination of these processes gives Cazcabel tequila an amazingly smooth and balanced flavour.

Just what we need to celebrate National Tequila Day.

Three special dishes feature on the time-limited menu.

Drunken Pig includes succulent smoked ham hock tacos with pigs’ cheeks, refried beans, smoked apple puree, topped with guidilla chilli and crackling. Paired with Cazcabel Blanco, the tipple is fresh, crisp and well-balanced, with notes of earthy agave, crisp citrus and hints of smoky black pepper bringing spice to the finish.

At the same time, Drunken Goats Cheese features charred goats’ cheese with pickled red onion, crunchy nuts, fresh short herbs, honey and lime dressing. Paired with Cazcabel Honey, the drink is rich and sweet, with beautiful notes of warm natural honey.

Invited to try the menu at a preview night, we opted for the Drunken Goat.

The dish features Somerset Cabroito Goat smoked in their mouth-watering BBQ rub served with chipotle sour cream and green sauce with crispy shallots.

Cabrito itself is a UK-based multi award-winning, ethical meat company on a mission to put all the billy goats born into the dairy system, back into the food chain – so you know you are getting the best.

The two tacos came paired with Cazcabel Reposado, with notes of earthy agave balanced with vanilla and toasted oak and a jalapeno tingle finish.

Although rather slight, they were succulent, packed with flavour and utterly delicious.

The National Tequila Day menu also boasts a bespoke cocktail menu featuring Cazcabel Honey in the Hi Honey, Cazcabel Coffee in Cazcabel Coffee Flip and Cazcabel Reposado in the Pina Picante.

Of course, the rest of the Temper menu is also on offer.

Temper buys meat from small farms and butchers it in-house, meaning less cattle are used per week to serve the same amount of food. The restaurant claims this is some of the best meat money can buy and the effort they put into their in-house butchery and sourcing means the consistency of product is second to none

With an open kitchen slap bang in the middle of the restaurants, guests can watch the chefs prepare, butcher and cook over the fire.

More Information

Temper has locations in Soho, City, Covent Garden and Shoreditch with more information on the official website.

National Tequila Day menus are available Monday-to-Saturday for lunch and dinner at Soho, Covent Garden, Shoreditch, while at City the meals are on offer this week from Monday-to-Friday.

Images: Temper