THE PEAK OF PRESTIGE MOMENTS FROM THE HEART OF ROME

Set on Rome’s highest hilltop and boasting panoramic views of the Eternal City and St. Peter’s Dome, the Rome Cavalieri hotel is nestled in 15 acres of lush Mediterranean park. Located moments from Rome’s center and the Vatican City, this luxury Rome hotel offers a tranquil and opulent haven that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Rome.

An award winning hotel with a proud and great pedigree, winner of the World Travel Awards for:

World’s Leading Green City Resort 2022

World’s Leading Luxury City Resort 2022

Europe’s Leading City Family & Wellness Resort 2022

Europe’s Leading Luxury City Resort 2022

Europe’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2022

Italy’s Leading Luxury City Resort 2022

Wake up to views of our 15-acre park or the city from your private balcony. Opulent suites feature unique adornments such as glass ceilings, rare artworks, and priceless antique furnishings.

Swim in glittering outdoor and indoor pools and play tennis on our two red-clay courts. Enjoy a group fitness class, a solo workout in the fitness center, or laps around the 800-meter trail.

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES

Train like a gladiator, tour palaces and holy landmarks, test-drive a luxurious Italian sportscar and explore the “Eternal City” with once-in-a-lifetime activities and excursions.

CAVALIERI GRAND SPA CLUB

Treat your skin to La Prairie’s exclusive Swiss treatments and Natura Bissé’s sustainable skincare, and unwind in the amethyst Turkish bath in our award-winning spa.

DINING AND DRINKS

Heinz Beck’s La Pergola, Rome’s first and only 3-star Michelin restaurant, highlights a diverse selection of dining options. Savor Mediterranean cuisine and international Sunday brunch at Uliveto, and iconic signature cocktails and aperitivo at Tiepolo Lounge.

EVENTS

Host unforgettable meetings, conferences, celebrations, and social gatherings in 8,700 sq. m. of indoor and outdoor event space.

WEDDINGS IN ROME

Create a perfect wedding memory in one of the most romantic cities in the world. Our team will ensure your wedding in Rome fulfills your daydreams and beyond.

For more details on this exquisite hotel in such a truly perfect location contact https://romecavalieri.com/