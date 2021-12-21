Breaking Travel News investigates: Museum of the Future opens its doors in Dubai

Often, we find ourselves wondering what the future could look like, envisioning an array of possibilities and questioning our own positioning in the world of tomorrow.

What will our life look like? What will the future hold for our children?

Today, the future is at the very doorstep of humanity, the opportunity is here as we believe that the future is something we ourselves can design.

Driven by the wise vision of its leadership, Dubai has brought to life a one-of-a-kind hub for visionaries, talents and great minds from around the globe to shape the future, it is the eagerly-awaited Museum of the Future.

Opening today, the location welcomes guests on a journey to the year 2071.

From Dubai and the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world, the Museum of the Future is a ‘living museum’ aiming to contribute to a deep intellectual movement, through connecting thinkers and experts from around the world and acting as a test bed for future generations to create innovative solutions for the challenges facing society.

As described by sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, the Museum of the Future is “the most beautiful building on earth”.

“It is a spectacular building that speaks Arabic, representing the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research, and an appreciation of the past Arab intellectuals that aims at resuming Arab civilisation and renaissance. “

Rising 77 metres above the ground, the striking structure is an architectural marvel, built by using robotic technology and with an emphasis on sustainability.

The building is powered with 4,000 megawatts of solar energy.

The pillarless structure is home to seven unique and distinct floors.

For its visitors, the museum comprises an unparalleled window to experience the future in all its aspects and dimensions.

The Museum of the Future employs the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction.

Answering many questions related to the future of humans, cities, societies, life on planet earth and outer space, the museum’s exhibits orchestrate a world beyond human knowledge, providing visitors with innovative experiences unfold across five different exhibitions that explore the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.

Coming face-to-face with never-seen-before space technology and getting introduced to humanity’s home in outer space, the visitor’s journey begins in the depths of our solar system.

Paying tribute to the inspiring Emirates Mars Mission project that saw the Hope Probe successfully enter Mars’ orbit last year, this exhibit compliments a crowning milestone for the UAE and the Arab world.

The Museum of the Future experience encourages its visitors to partake in special missions and, unlike a traditional museum that showcases fragments of the past, it provides a portal to the future, in a scientific attempt to explore its variables, potential challenges and expected characteristics.

The immersive experience will also see its visitors in an entirely new environment as they are re-introduced to planet Earth, the future of healing, sustainability and bioengineering technology.

In an environment centred around health, wellbeing and the sense of self, visitors will embark on a peaceful and empowering journey, as light will be shed on reconnecting to human senses and learning to detach from the personal immense use of technology.

The Museum of the Future will also showcase novel innovations from the near future through its partnerships with industry-leading companies and organisations to highlight emerging technologies and trends created for the betterment of humanity.

Believing that the future does not have an age preference, this museum will provide children with dedicated experience that encourages their youngest minds to explore and learn several future-proofing skills through an open-world experience, in a step that helps them to innovate, and allows them to create the future they look forward to and to be a pivotal part of its characteristics.

More Information

The Museum of the Future is the latest in a long line of successes for Dubai – which was recognised as both the World’s Leading Business Travel Destination and Middle East’s Leading City Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards last year.

Museum of the Future ticket prices start at AED145 per person, while children under three get in free.

Emirati citizens over the age of 60, people with disabilities and one accompanying caregiver will be free of charge.

Find out more on the official website.