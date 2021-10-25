Ain Dubai welcomes first guests in Middle East

Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, has welcomed its first visitors.

The inaugural rotation took place at 14:00 for eager guests who had pre-booked to experience a 38-minute rotation in the state-of-the-art cabins.

The first rotation also included the lucky winners of the Ain Dubai treasure hunt around Bluewaters competition held earlier this month.

After the sun set, the captivating wheel lit up the sky with a mesmerising light, drone and fireworks show as the world watched the momentous occasion.

Ronald Drake, general manager, Ain Dubai, said: “It was a proud moment for us to host such a celebration to officially welcome the world, allowing so many visitors the chance to experience much of what Ain Dubai has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were thrilled by the response from our guests who loved the unrivalled and unforgettable social and celebratory experiences as well as the range of entertainment, all set against the stunning view of Dubai’s dazzling skyline.

“This is just the beginning – we invite everyone to join us for more entertainment at the Ain Dubai Plaza today, as well as book a spot to experience stunning 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort.”

Visitors to Ain Dubai can also enjoy Bluewaters to the fullest with the ongoing Bluewaters 2021 Street Festival also taking place on the island.

Tickets to ride are sold separately starting from AED 130.

Ain Dubai is a project from Dubai Holding.

At the base of the attraction, the London Project also celebrated its grand opening this weekend.