Breaking Travel News interview: Joelene Ranby, programme coordinator, Resolution Retreats

Having been recognised as one of the leading hospitality providers in New Zealand by the World Spa Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Joelene Ranby, programme coordinator with Resolution Retreats, about the prestigious honour

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations – Resolution Retreats has been honoured with the title of New Zealand’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Joelene Ranby: We are so pleased to be recognised as New Zealand’s Best Wellness Retreat by the World Spa Awards.

This is a monumental achievement for our brand and for the business that I began as a weekend passion several years ago.

Our women-exclusive retreats are run by a dedicated team of sought-after health professionals, who are so passionate about delivering our health programmes and supporting women with the tools they need on their health and wellness journey.

We have welcomed women from all walks of life, of all shapes and sizes, and from all over the world on our retreats and just importantly it is the recognition of these guests who voted for us to win New Zealand’s Best Wellness Retreat that we are humbled by.

BTN: How useful are such accolades when it comes to promoting the brand to the global wellness sector?

JR: Very important, it gives that added validation to our brand and its accreditation that has been recognised on a global level by experts in the industry.

There is such an overwhelming amount of health information out there for women to try and process, we want to be part of the solution, and not the problem.

Being recognised as New Zealand’s Best Wellness Retreat is a reflection of every big and small detail that has gone into creating Resolution Retreats - from our nutritionist planned meals, to luxury private accommodation, and all the health and education workshops we deliver, to the spacious, rural oasis of our luxury resort location.

BTN: Can you tell me a little about the destination? What is it that makes it so special to voters?

JR: Resolution Retreats is a purpose-built world class health resort tucked away in the countryside on Lake Karapiro’s border, with Sanctuary Mountain as our breath-taking backdrop.

Our retreat offers guests five-star facilities including private chalet accommodation, a luxury in-house spa and wellness centre, standalone yoga chalet, indoor heated swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi, sauna and tennis courts.

Our daily programmes ensure that our guests also have plenty of “bliss time”, to unwind and decompress in our relaxing surroundings.

Our location is only 20 minutes from the nearest airport, and we offer complimentary airport transfers for all our guests.

BTN: With New Zealand currently closed to international travel, has the domestic market been able to fill the gap? What hopes do you have for a turnaround next year?

JR: Yes it has, we have had to increase our number of retreats to keep up with the demand of our domestic market and alleviate some of our retreat waiting lists.

This has been a challenging year for many, and women have really recognised that they need to take time out for themselves to fully focus on themselves and their health and wellness.

Our retreats have a pragmatic focus on habits, equipping women with the tips and tools they need for busy lives.

In these unprecedented times of added stress with a global pandemic, it’s important that women have a realistic toolbox they can take from that makes life easier.

We are hoping that a trans-Tasman bubble with Australia will open up at some point next year when the correct measures are in place and it is safe to do so.

We are looking forward to welcoming our Aussie neighbours again.

Our Australian market makes up a significant portion of our guests, and many of those women who had booked to join us throughout the year are still eagerly waiting to rebook their stays.

More Information

Resolution Retreats is the only live-in weight loss, health and wellness brand in New Zealand, exclusively for women.

They have designed programmes based on research and experience in bringing diet, exercise, treatments, therapies, therapists and education together in such a way that gives guests the best results and the greatest opportunity to improve their lives.

Find out more on the official website.