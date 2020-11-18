30th Anniversary of New Zealand’s great walks

The Great Walks are New Zealand’s most popular multi-day hikes, providing unparalleled access to some of the country’s most incredible natural landscapes, wildlife and cultural heritage. The 2022-23 booking season marks 30 years of the Great Walks, and they’ve become a popular drawcard for both domestic and international visitors.

The Great Walks were created in 1992, to manage iconic tracks that were becoming overwhelmed with walkers camping anywhere near the track. The protections put in place on Great Walks include limiting numbers through a booking service for a set amount of hut and campsite spaces, limits on concessionaire activities and the introduction of by-laws that require people to stay in huts and designated campsites.

Efforts were also increased to protect and restore the biodiversity along these walks in partnership with mana whenua – iwi, hapū and whānau, community groups and businesses.

To commemorate the 30 year milestone, Tourism New Zealand in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Air New Zealand are generating media coverage that celebrates the importance of these walks to New Zealands history and identity. We are open to all media enquiries.