Breaking Travel News interview: Andreas Metaxas, chief executive, Metaxa Hospitality Group

Following a glittering run of awards for Metaxa Hospitality Group, Breaking Travel News here chats with chief executive, Andreas Metaxas, to find out more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition by the World Travel Awards - how does it feel to have won?

Andreas Metaxas: Being rewarded from an esteemed tourism institution such as the World Travel Awards, which serve to recognise excellence and promote innovation within the global travel industry, stands as a great honour for me and the whole team of Metaxa Hospitality Group.

This recognition makes us feel both proud and grateful, as it demonstrates the commitment of the entire team to offering unique luxury experiences, high-end service, and authentic Greek hospitality.

All this in the top destinations in the country, Crete and Santorini.

Despite the particularly difficult year, Metaxa Hospitality Group remains firm to its fundamental principles; creating value for our guests, our people, the environment we operate in, and the society at large.

Receiving acclaim for our efforts get us inspired and give us the courage to move ahead.

We wish to heartfeltly thank our guests.

The trust and preference they have shown for us during all these years, keep on motivating us to constantly enhance the quality of the services we offer.

I would also like to thank our people, a team of approximately 500 passionate people, who treat our guests with love to make them feel like their home away from home.

BTN: Creta Maris Beach Resort has taken the trophies for both Greece’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort and Greece’s Leading Beach Resort - what is it that makes that property so special?

AM: With 45 years of history, Creta Maris Beach Resort is a family-friendly, five-star, all-inclusive beach resort located in the popular bay of Hersonissos in Crete, Greece, nestled directly on a long sweeping bay awarded with Blue Flag.

Recently renovated, Creta Maris is a multi-awarded resort that blends perfectly the authentic Cretan way of loving and hospitality, the green-oriented environment, and the high-quality all-inclusive services for careless vacations.

And all these, in a place of beautiful architecture with traditional village-style design with quaint twisting paths and piazzas.

Operating in the context of sustainability, Creta Maris Beach Resort is committed to responsible environmental and social operation, supporting the local community.

BTN: At the same time, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa picked up trophies for Greece’s Leading Island Villas and Europe’s Leading Boutique Resort for the second year in a row. How useful are the World Travel Awards when it comes to promoting the company to the global hospitality market?

AM: It is the ultimate honour for us to see our luxury property, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, being distinguished among the most prominent brands in a European level award for the second year in a row.

This double accolade establishes Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa as the destination for those seeking pure luxury and a personalized hospitality experience on the renowned island of Santorini.

These prestigious distinctions, as well as the reviews of our past guests, are our credentials to speak to our future guests about our philosophy and our commitment, to continue to evolve and deliver unique services so that we can become an inspiration and reference point in the world map of hospitality.

BTN: Following a successful period for Metaxa, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Spa was honoured with the title of Greece’s Best Resort Spa by the World Spa Awards. Can you tell us a little about this award-winning property?

AM: Situated in the village of Oia, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa is ideal for those who seek tranquil vacations, offering luxury facilities overlooking the enchanting sunset of Santorini, warm hospitality, and personalized experiences.

Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa is renowned for its wellness philosophy, its locally inspired spa offering, and top-notch service combined with an authentic, tailor-made experience for each guest.

Especially, owning some of the most state-of-the-art facilities, it is not a coincidence that Santo Maris has been taking the award for Greece’s Best Resort Spa yearly since 2017.

Santo Maris features one of the largest Spa Centres on the island of Santorini with a comprehensive spa program, inspired by Greek elements and products, while is being praised for its well-rounded approach towards wellness, balancing the needs of the body, mind, and soul.

BTN: Finally, it has been a tough year for all of us in hospitality – how much hope is there we can turn the corner as move into 2021?

AM: It is a fact that in the span of a few months, the world has shifted.

The current pandemic has altered our way of life.

Our social interactions, our professional dynamics, and our digital relationships are all transformed.

The tourism industry has certainly not been immune to that abrupt transition.

At Metaxa Hospitality Group, we are doing everything necessary to meet this challenge, as health and safety has always been among our top priorities.

This is why, for decades now, we have adopted and maintained our own health and safety program that includes adherence to stringent standards and constant training of employees on safety and proper dealing with emergency situations that may affect the health & safety of our guests and people.

We are adaptable, we stay strong and positive and we remain hospitable, and optimistic for the future.

More Information

Based on sustainability principles and solid financial foundations, the Metaxa Hospitality Group is a leading hotelier in Greece.

Offering authentic personalised holiday experiences, with an excellent quality of service, to guests, they seek to provide a stimulating and rewarding environment for employees.

Find out more on the official website.