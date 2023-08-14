10 Mind-Blowing Wildlife Destinations In Europe For A Bespoke Holiday

Spending time in the lap of nature is sometimes the only therapy you need to rejuvenate your senses dulled down by the humdrum of life. A bespoke tailor made holiday curated by experienced naturalists gives experiences where you can relish scenic natural landscapes and exotic wildlife, without disturbing the environment in any way.

If you love the thrill of watching brown bears and polar bears savouring a catch of fish, a Naturetrek holiday in Europe is just what you need. But that’s not all there is to a holiday in this continent endowed with a variety of wildlife. You can even go on a bird watching or botany tour, butterfly watching or just a wildlife photography tour on a soulful holiday here.

Let’s see some such holiday destinations in Europe that will leave you with blissful memories etched in your heart.

1. Slovenia for the bears

There are more than 500 brown bears in Slovenia so your chances of spotting them on your hike through the forests are quite hugh. But these brown beasts aren’t the only ones that will catch your fancy here. There is a long list of other mammals and an impressive bird population in Slovenia including the badger, stone marten, golden jackal, European woodpeckers, corncrake, black stork and Ural owl.

A not-to-be-missed adventure in Slovenia is the Križna Jama karst cave system where you can see the fossils of the extinct cave bear. Slovenia lets you discover the magic of unspoiled nature, as you soak in the magnificence of the Kočevje forests in winter and see their furry inhabitants, the wolf and lynx.

2. Svalbard for the polar bears

Why Svalbard? Firstly because Svalbard is a great place to see the Northern Lights and secondly because it is home to seven national parks. If you love wildlife and breathtaking landscapes in one frame, then Svalbard is right up your alley. When it comes to wildlife here, while the polar bear tops the list of attractions, there are walruses, bearded and ringed seals, harps, and breeding seabirds here too.

There are so many exciting things you can do in Svalbard: right from exploring the ice packs for polar bears and beluga whales to bowhead sighting. Svalbard is home to several exotic bird species as well. The birds you can sight here are ivory and sabine gulls, long-tailed skua and the grey phalarope.

3. Iceland for the puffins

You can look for orca pods during the day and get enamoured by the splendour of the Northern Lights at night in Iceland, a country home to resplendent landscapes, impressive geological formations, and fascinating wildlife! While a whale-watching excursion to search for killer whales is a must, don’t miss out on clicking pictures of fabulous seabirds such as the harlequin duck, black guillemot, common eider, whooper swans and snow buntings.

The Eastern Fjords in Iceland have a fabulous birdlife and this is where you can spot the puffins idling around. In the summers, you will be delighted by a good sighting of seals and whales in the waves, too.

4. Butterfly tour in the Dolomites

The alpine pastures and meadows in the Dolomites are teeming with butterflies. These fluttering beauties will charm your way into your hearts when you take a butterfly tour guided by an expert lepidopterist. You will not only be able to see a melange of beautifully coloured butterflies but you will also get to learn a lot about their habitats and behaviour.

Alpine Blue, Mountain Clouded Yellow, Common Brassy Ringlet, Amanda’s Blues, Apollo, False Heath, Titania’s, Shepherd’s Fritillaries, Alpine Heath, Chalkhill blue, and Arran Brown are among the many species of butterfly you can see in the Dolomites.

5. Scotland for the whales and dolphins

There are not enough words to describe the beauty of Scotland, a place dotted with castles and valleys, reminiscent of the days of kings and warriors. From historic Edinburgh and the rivers of Speyside to the wildlife of Western Scotland, you will be delighted by its many attractions.

If you love spending a quiet day simply admiring beautiful scenery then the Isle of Skye is where you will find what you seek. For wildlife lovers, sea safaris in Scotland are your ticket to a close encounter with minke whales, porpoises and dolphins. On a clear day, you can even spot sea otters, golden eagles and hen harriers from dry land.

6. Poland for the bison

Splendid forests inhabited by a plethora of wildlife which includes some of the rare large mammals of Western Europe and an impressive special bird life of the magnificent Bialowieza Forest and Biebrza marshes; that is what awaits you on a wildlife holiday in Poland.

Some of the interesting animals and birds found in Poland include the wild boar, European bison, white stork, European wolf, roe deer, European elk, wild hedgehog, white-tailed eagle and the Polish fox. Poland is home to the largest sanctuary for the European Bison, the national animal of the country. Want to bring some good luck back home along with beautiful memories? Then make sure that you spot the white stork flying or standing in its nest. It is believed that these white beauties are harbingers of good luck.

7. France for the wolves

Since a large percentage of the country is still forested, there are many intact natural habitats that are a wildlife haven. Normandy’s hills, valleys, forests and rivers attract abundant wildlife and the parks and wildlife reserves here are a refuge for many large and small animals such as the red squirrel, wild boar, roe and fallow deer.

Mercantour National Park which is just an hour’s drive from Nice is home to a small wolf population but is big on the thrill quotient. You can hike through the mountains on a wild adventure with a specialist guide to track these elusive creatures. The wolf sanctuary here gives you a fascinating insight into their behaviour.

8. Romania for the lynx

The Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania are home to the lynx but you are going to need the help of an expert guide to track them. Your chances of sighting them in their natural habitat are better in March and April when it’s the mating season and they are more active. Don’t forget to keep your eyes wide open to spot wolves and bears too.

If you’re an avid birdwatcher then the extensive wetlands of the Danube Delta in Romania are going to be an absolute delight for you. This region is home to large flocks of waterbirds, out of which two species of pelicans, terns, storks, herons, and cormorants are the most commonly sighted ones.

9. Canary Islands for the dolphins

If you haven’t heard the song of the dolphins, then you’ve missed out on one of the most beautiful symphonies in the world, unless your next wildlife holiday is at the Grand Canaria in the Canary Islands. You can spot the short-finned pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins among other cetacean species on this island.

The crown jewel of this fairy-tale island covered with beautiful forests, gorgeous beaches and turquoise waters is the Tamadaba Natural Park. Don’t miss the Gran Canaria Giant Lizard, Gran Canaria blue chaffinch, canary and laurel pigeon that inhabit the endemic flora of the island.

10. Azores for the whales

You’ll have to go up to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for this one, but we promise it will be worth every nautical mile! Azores is easily one of the best places in the world for whale-watching and your chances of spotting these magnificent sea-beasts are almost 99%. Now that’s impressive, right?

You can spot orcas, dolphins, sea turtles and manta rays cruising past along with sei, blue, fin and humpback whales off Pico & São Miguel as they’re on their way to summer feeding grounds in the North Atlantic. If you’re up for a dive into the waters, you can go swimming with the wild dolphins. Island ‘races’ of birds such as Chaffinch and Goldcrest are something to watch out for too.

Conclusion

Spending time in nature on a Naturetrek holiday can sooth your heart, mind, body and soul. As you soak in the wilderness, you are sure to long for more time in those blissful surroundings on a holiday curated thoughtfully for you. So pack your bags and get ready to embark on your most exhilarating holiday ever!