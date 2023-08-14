10 Holiday Destinations Where A Unique Wildlife Adventure Awaits You

Imagine spending a whole day watching wild beasts sauntering around lazily in the savannas or listening to the chatter of monkeys announcing the arrival of the king of the jungle. Or picture yourself sipping a Margarita aboard a luxury cruise as you enjoy the scenic beauty around you. Now that’s the kind of life-changing holiday that gives you an adrenaline rush and soothes your soul at the same time.

There are so many wildlife sanctuaries and adventure holiday destinations around the world that it is tough to pick just a handful of them for a unique holiday experience. But when wildlife travel specialists like wildfoot travel take over the role of curating a bespoke tour, you can be assured of an unforgettable holiday with memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Given below are some most sought-after holiday destinations that you can explore for an out-of-the-ordinary travel adventure.

1. Sundarbans, India

Sundarbans is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the largest tiger reserves in the world. This tiger reserve offers you an up-close peek into the life of the striped beast. As you spot them from your boats and ferries, you will be mesmerised to see these beasts walking so gracefully, with each shoulder blade moving in a rhythm; a truly surreal experience in itself. The terrain of this tiger reserve comprises mostly mangrove swamps and estuaries and it gets its name from the mangrove tree “Sundari” (Heritiera fomes).

2. Snowdonia, British Isles

Snowdonia is home to several fascinating wildlife species, right from beautiful birds and bugs to magnificent mammals. The woodlands here echo with the drumming sound of woodpeckers and the calls of the cuckoos. From the aquatic world, you can spot otters along the river banks along with dolphins and porpoises.

While the largest pod of Bottlenose Dolphins swim around Cardigan Bay, the north coast of Anglesey or the Llyn Peninsula are the best spots to catch sight of a Harbour Porpoise. You will also be able to see wild mountain goats on the cliffs of Snowdonia national park. These mountain goats have inhabited this region since the Ice Age!

3. Kimberley, Australia

If you’re yearning for a fun-filled adventure holiday, how about a cruise across the heart of Kimberley, exploring rugged land carved by the forces of nature? You can witness the Horizontal Falls from inflatable Zodiac boats, explore the Montgomery Reef and relish the beauty of the King George waterfalls.

But that’s not all that Kimberley has to offer. There is so much to learn about the history of the ancient Wandjina and Gwion Gwion rock paintings. If you’re a wildlife life lover, you’d be delighted to spot fascinating bird species and marine wildlife here. And don’t forget to keep your cameras ready to capture some lazy crocodiles basking on rock ledges!

4. Pantanal, Brazil

Known as Brazil’s wildlife capital, Pantanal is the world’s largest seasonal wetland located along the western end of Brazil, towards the Bolivian border. Home to more than 700 species of birds and around 80 mammal species, Pantanal is a great place to spot wildlife due to the lack of jungle here.

You can take a boat ride from Porto Jofre along the Cuiaba River to catch a glimpse of the most elusive cat - the Jaguar. Capybaras, tapirs, giant river otters, anacondas, monkeys, caiman, giant anteaters and peccaries are some other animals that be easily spotted here. The jabiru stork, purple/blue hyacinth macaw, and the rare pygmy kingfishers are a treat for bird watchers.

5. Madagascar, Africa

If you “like to move it, move it”, then Madagascar will enthral you with its gorgeous scenic beauty and fabulous wildlife. You can take a cruise to this 4th largest island in the world and get to see more than 280 marine species. The limestone rock formations rising from the water at Nosy Hara are a splendid sight.

You can also indulge in a snorkelling excursion here or simply dip your toes in the gorgeous white sand and pebble beaches. A visit to Nosy Hamba, also known as the ‘Lemur Island’, will most likely get you an audience with King Julien, the iconic lemur from the famous animated flick ‘Madagascar’.

6. Botswana, Africa

If you’re seeking a wildlife thrill, then a Botswana safari is just what you’ve been waiting for! It will give you the chance to experience a unique wildlife adventure at one of the most exciting places in Africa. At the Chobe National Park, you can spot hippos bobbing up and down near the water’s edge as elephants swim across the river and sleepy-eyed crocodiles bask on the banks.

The Kalahari is home to some rare and less-photographed species namely the Kalahari lion, brown hyena, honey badger, bat-eared fox and several species of antelope. Looking to amp up the thrill quotient? Explore the Chobe River on a houseboat, going from one mooring to another, collecting pictures and beautiful memories of the astounding scenery all around you.

7. Alaska, USA

Alaska is amongst the world’s most magnificent wilderness regions that let you experience a world of astounding wildlife. As the bald eagle soars in the sky, you can see brown bears waddling in the water, trying to catch fish. While sea lions and harbour seals swim near the shallow coastlines, moving further into the waters will let you see the migratory whales.

Hike along the towering glaciers or spot bears in the Glacier Bay National Park; Alaska has a lot in store. If you’re travelling to Alaska in the summer, you can even catch a sight of the bald eagles enjoying their fresh catch of salmon on the streams.

8. Antarctica

When you heard anyone mention the word Antarctica, the image of a polar bear instantly pops up in your head, right? This region is rich with wildlife and gives you a breathtaking view anywhere you look. It is still a relatively untouched part of the world where everything is still as nature intended it to be.

There are ginormous icebergs scattered around the snowy landscape inhabited by polar bears, whales, seals, birds and hordes of penguins hobbling around on the ice. Antarctica is both a wildlife and adventure destination as you can also get a dose of pulsating action with skiing and ice-climbing. That’s how you get a wildlife holiday spiced with some thrill!



9. South Georgia, British Isles

How about an expedition to the land of penguins and snowy peaks for an adventurous holiday? We are talking about South Georgia, a land with no permanent human population and home to the world’s largest king penguin rookeries. South Georgia has an idyllic scenery and the largest King penguin colony in the world. You can see more than 200,000 pairs of King penguins at different stages of the breeding cycle hobbling around along with the seals on the beaches.

A not-to-be-missed adventure here is the Shackleton Crossing mountaineering excursion which takes you on the full route taken by Shackleton and his men from King Haakon Bay to Stromness.

10. Galapagos, USA

Darwin visited these islands in 1835 and the rest of the world followed thereafter, to witness the extraordinary beauty of this place. There is an astounding array of marine species here coexisting with land species, amidst a gorgeous plant world. The islands have a diverse terrain that consists of gorgeous white sand beaches, volcanic rocks and verdant highlands.

The prolific wildlife in Galapagos doesn’t seem to be daunted by human presence on the island and roams freely, reflecting how this part of the world is yet untarnished by the world. Seals, frigatebirds, blue-footed boobies, and marine iguanas can be spotted easily in this wildlife paradise.

Conclusion

