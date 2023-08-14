10 Ski Chalets In The French Alps For An Unforgettable Christmas Holiday

Imagine spending your days skiing in the French Alps and your evenings watching these peaks from the warmth of a chalet as you take soulful sips of wine and listen to hymns and carols with your family or friends by your side. That’s what perfect Christmas ski holidays at a luxury chalet in the Alps look like. The feel of the snow on your face as you go vrooming down the winding slopes in the Alpine range is the ideal match for the adrenaline rush pulsing inside you. After a great day on the pistes, you can come back to the warmth of a log fire to enjoy a sumptuous meal, reminiscing about the fabulous day that you’ve had.

Let’s look at some beautiful chalets in the French Alps that promise to give you a luxurious stay and premium service to make your Christmas holidays even more special.

1. Chalet le Petit Philibert, Morzine

This Savoyard chalet presents a spectacular view of the Alpine peaks of Avoriaz and the ski slopes of Le Pleney in the distance. Just a 5-minute walk will take you to some of the best bars and shops in town. The main lifts and the best skiing options in Portes du Soleil can be easily accessed with a 5-minute bus service that runs from the chalet

You can have all the perks of a luxurious stay as you can avail of all the facilities like the Jacuzzi hot tub, sauna and lounge of the hotel which is right next door. The hotel bar has a rustic vibe and has an apres-ski happy hour as well.

2. Chalet Delphine, Morzine

This premium ski chalet located on the sunny side of Morzine is perfect for a ski holiday in the Alps. With its easily accessible central location, it takes only a 5-minute walk to reach the main ski lifts. If you’re looking for a chalet that offers gorgeous vistas of the peaks and Pleney ski slopes, then Chalet Delphine it has to be.

The chalet provides high-quality facilities such as a hot tub and sauna that will rejuvenate you after a good day of skiing. You can enjoy your breakfast, afternoon tea with freshly made cakes and their signature evening meals in the large dining room equipped with a magnificent fireplace.

3. Chalet Austin, Morzine

Sitting high up over the village, Chalet Austin is a relatively newer luxury chalet in the area but it is one of the best when it comes to giving you a breathtaking view of the mountains. There is a hot tub on the terrace where you can soothe your weary legs as your eyes feast on the tranquil sight of the mountains.

The Austin has a beautiful dining room and lounge with unique furnishings crafted by local artisans. The elegant interiors inside the chalet and the panoramic views of the valley and the mountains of Avoriaz outside your bedroom are a crowd-pleaser. Do not miss their ‘Breakfast of Champions’ which is a hearty breakfast buffet of eggs and bacon to give you the energy you need for an adventurous day on the slopes.

4. Chalet Cretet, Méribel

This astounding chalet will wow you with its beautiful woodwork, luxurious accommodation, attention to detail and fine hospitality. While there is an indoor hot tub and sauna for a post-skiing rejuvenation spell, the open-plan dining room will soothe your eyes with an incredible view of the mountains. There is even a log burner which provides the perfect setting for a cosy five-course meal with your family and friends.

Another highlight of this place is its excellent location. It is very close to the pistes of Mottaret, making it quite convenient to ski down La Chaudanne which gives you a ‘route-one’ access to the 3 Valleys.

5. Chalet Camelia, Méribel

Chalet Camelia is among the premium Alpine chalets that come with a modern vibe and spectacular views of the mountains and ski slopes of the Roc de Fer. This is an ideal place for a Christmas ski holiday with friends and family. You can relish freshly baked cakes or biscuits for apres-ski, before indulging in a three-course evening meal and wine.

Camelia’s proximity to a popular apres-ski and late-night bar and shops in Méribel centre makes it an attractive choice. A free bus service that will take you straight to the Chaudanneruns runs every 30 minutes and stops just outside the chalet.

6. Chalet Victoria, Méribel

With its excellent snow-making facilities and well-maintained motorway piste, Méribel is the perfect place for beginners and intermediates to improve their skiing skills. If you love fresh powder and home-cooked meals paired with the right wine, served in a spacious dining room with a fabulous view of the peaks, then Chalet Méribel is just the place you must pick for a ski vacation.

There is a sun terrace at the chalet for you to enjoy your apres-ski drinks along with a fantastic view of Méribel and its sun-kissed mountains. If you’re a nightlife lover, you’ll be delighted to know that Chalet Victoria is only a stone’s throw from ‘Sully’s, the popular apres-ski bar and late-night hangout in Méribel.

7. Chalet Perrier, La Plagne

La Plagne is known for some of the longest descents in France and its endless supply of powdery off-piste. A stay at Chalet Perrier is your chance to enjoy fresh powder and relaxing accommodation. The cosy interiors of this chalet complete with comfortable sofas and a log-burning stove are a great place to recuperate after a long day of skiing.

The design and décor of the chalet have been done in an elegant and comfortable style and will take your Christmas holiday experience to the next level. There is a ski room with boot warmers by the front door; the perfect warm way to start your day!

8. Chalet Joly, La Plagne

Chalet Joly has a sauna, log fire and heated boot racks to make your stay here extremely comfortable. But that’s not the only wonderful thing about this place. If you’re the type of skier who cannot wait to explore the piste as soon you’re up, then this ski-in ski-out chalet is ideal for you.

Imagine being able to ski directly from the doorstep of the chalet onto the slopes and back to the doorstep in the evening. And you don’t even have to walk through the streets carrying your skis and tired legs, after a drink or two in the afternoon. Once back, you can enjoy the snowy views outside from the comfort of a hot tub on the balcony.

9. Chalet Valerie, Tignes

This again is a ski-in ski-out chalet and because of its proximity to the centre of Tignes Le Lac, it gives you quick access to the shops and bars. The Chaudannes and Paquis chair lifts (and ski slopes) are also at a distance of only 150 metres.

After a long day of skiing, the chalet’s sauna is a great way to relax the sore muscles. Add to this a glass of wine as you sit on the terrace soaking in the picture-perfect view and you have a winner. When it gets chilly, you can snuggle up in front of the log fire in the beautiful living room.

10. Chalet Ramo, Tignes

One of the highlights of staying at Chalet Ramo is that you can ski back to within 100 metres of the door. This maximises the time you can spend on the pistes and it saves you the trouble of lugging back your skis through the streets after an exciting but tiring ski adventure.

If you’re a novice skier or travelling with kids, this chalet is a great choice for you as the high-speed Chaudannes and Paquis chair lifts as well as the ski slopes and beginner drag lift are only 200m away. After a long day on the pistes, you can enjoy your evenings nestled warmly in front of a log fire or soaking in a hot tub on the balcony, savouring the sunny aspect with beautiful mountain views.

Conclusion

Christmas ski holidays are a great time to ski in the Alps, whether it’s for a stay at a beautiful chalet with a bristling log fire or a thrilling adventure on the gorgeous pistes in the mountains. Nestled in the folds of mountains, a stay at these chalets is sure to give you and your family unforgettable memories for a lifetime.