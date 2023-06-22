Wyndham Rewards’ New ‘Cubicle Caddie’ is a Hole-in-One for Golfers

Anyone for a round of golf? With flexible work arrangements on the rise, people are redefining where, when and how they do their best work. Free from eight-hour days in the office, schedules now bend and flex, creating new opportunities to balance work with play. Enter the Wyndham Rewards® Cubicle Caddie, a first-of-its kind tricked out golf cart helping avid golfers worry less about being away from their desk this summer and more about missing par.

Caddies are known for being the ultimate wingmen in the game of golf, helping players unlock their full potential while always having their back in tricky and unexpected situations. The Wyndham Rewards Cubicle Caddie does the same, providing golfers with the tools they need to knock out that unavoidable Zoom call before effortlessly returning their focus to the game. With a retractable green screen, detachable desk, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, noise cancelling headphones, wrinkle-free blazer and more—there’s no better office-on-the-go. The Cubicle Caddie even comes with a built-in escape button —think a barking dog, crying baby or an interrupting co-worker— that golfers can trigger with just one press, letting colleagues know it’s time to wrap the call.

The Wyndham Rewards Cubicle Caddie comes at a time when weekday afternoon golf is on the rise—a recent Stanford study showed a 278% increase in Wednesday afternoon play last year vs. 2019—and is endorsed by avid golfer and entrepreneur Jason Tartick. Best known for his popular business podcast, ‘Trading Secrets’ and bringing his Buffalo charm to the Bachelor franchise, Tartick offers pointers for mixing work and play successfully.

“Don’t think of it as blowing off work—think of it as blowing off steam so you can focus on the day’s to-do list feeling refreshed and recharged,” said Tartick. “As a veteran corporate banker and entertainment personality, I know balancing business and pleasure has always been par for the course. That’s the beauty of The Wyndham Rewards Cubicle Caddie. Whether you’re waiting to tee off or just coming through the turn, it makes the switch from play to work and back again easier than ever before. It’s a hole-in-one.”

“We know our members are spending less time in the office and more time working from unconventional places and so, the Cubicle Caddie was born,” said Dana Rosenberg, SVP Marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Golf is a much-needed escape for so many and now, thanks to the Cubicle Caddie, our members can take advantage of that escape without worrying about what to do should the office come calling. Best of all, at no extra cost to use, it’s just one more way Wyndham is rewarding members this summer.”

The Wyndham Rewards Cubicle Caddie is available at select golf courses this summer, just ahead of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Participating hotels and resorts—all of which are part of Wyndham’s newly launched Golf Collection—are:

Cheyenne Mountain Resort, A Dolce by Wyndham (Colorado Springs, CO)

Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel (Greensboro, NC)

Club Wyndham Orange Tree Resort (Scottsdale, AZ)

Club Wyndham Palm-Aire (Pompano Beach, FL)

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort (Rio Grande, PR)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Golf Collection encompasses more than 40 hotels and resorts situated on some of the most picturesque and pristine greens around the world and is the perfect complement to the Company’s growing portfolio of all-inclusive, lifestyle, upscale and luxury offerings around the globe. Through September 30, 2023, Wyndham Rewards members can take advantage of special savings on two-night, three-day stay packages for two, complete with complimentary rounds of golf, range buckets and breakfast at select Golf Collection properties.

The Cubicle Caddie hits the green starting today and is available upon request when booking a tee time and renting a golf cart, at no extra cost to Wyndham Rewards members. For more information, including terms and conditions on the above promotion, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/caddie.