World Spa Awards unveils itinerary ahead of Gala Ceremony 2019

World Spa Awards - the global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the spa and wellness sector - has unveiled the itinerary for its Gala Ceremony 2019.

The event will take place on October 19th-21st at Armani Hotel Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

World Spa Awards has partnered with three of the world’s leading spa and wellness brands – Bastien Gonzalez, Natura Bissé and Aromatherapy Associates – to offer attendees the opportunity to participate in an exclusive three-day spa and wellness itinerary.

Highlights include the world-renowned Bastien Gonzalez running a Pedi:Mani:Cure pop-up studio, so guests can experience treatments from leading experts in their field.

Walk on clouds with world-class Bastien Gonzalez offerings, which mix a foot/hand deep treatments, natural beauty of your nails and specific massage to remove tension and activate the blood circulation.

Natura Bissé has created Diamond Cocoon Experience as an antidote to the effects of our busy, urban lifestyles on our skin.

This cutting-edge ritual is performed in an exclusive 99.9 per cent pure air environment to boost the treatment benefits and leave skin glowing, healthy and rejuvenated.

This experience is accompanied by a sensory oil tasting and back massage to relieve muscle tension and provide a deep sense of peace and well-being.

Industry leaders from around the world will attend the spa and wellness tourism event of the year.

The winners will be unveiled at the red carpet fifth annual World Spa Awards Gala Ceremony, which will take place on October 21st, and mark the highlight of the three-day itinerary.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards, said: “It is an honour to team up with such globally-recognised brands in the spa and wellness industry to provide our guests with what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

She added: “Excitement is building ahead of our Gala Ceremony 2019.

“This year is our most ambitious programme yet as World Spa Awards cements its reputation as the industry’s most trusted benchmark of excellence.”

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards is a dynamic awards programme designed to drive up standards within spa and wellness tourism, by rewarding the organisations that are the leaders in the field.

World Spa Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 26th anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit the official; website.