AviaDev Europe to return to Valencia later this month

AviaDev Europe will take place in Valencia on October 23-25.

The networking event, which is entering its second year, is focused on creating opportunities for European regional airports to meet airlines, together with their tourism partners in a joint effort to increase the connectivity of their destinations.

On September 30th, Scandinavian carrier SAS presented its summer 2020 programme with 14 new routes.

One of these routes is a direct link between Oslo, the capital of Norway and Valencia, the third largest Spanish city.

Discussions regarding the route viability were accelerated during the one-to-one meeting sessions at the AviaDev Europe event in Valencia in December.

Juraj Toth, managing director of AviaDev Europe said of the new route: “We are delighted that AviaDev played a part in the creation of this route which will enable travellers from Norway to explore the fantastic city of Valencia, the host of both AviaDev Europe 2018 and 2019.”

For the second time in a row the event will take place in Valencia and it will be hosted by Ajuntament de Valencia, Turismo Valencia, Castellon Airport and Ajuntament de Castello Turisme.

Miguel Angel Perez, brand manager, Turismo Valencia, said: “It was a pleasure hosting AviaDev Europe 2018 and we are looking forward to welcome the European route development community in Valencia again in two weeks’ time.

“In addition, having AviaDev in Valencia gave us the unique opportunity to showcase our destination to the airlines’ network planners.

“We are grateful for the confidence SAS has shown us and our team is ready to provide support to them so that this route can grow and potentially SAS can connect Valencia also with other Scandinavian destinations.”