Wale appointed chief executive of Abercrombie & Kent

Michael Wale has been named chief executive of the Abercrombie & Kent Group.

Appointed by co-chairman Geoffrey Kent and Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, he will take up the role at the start of October.

Wale joins the luxury travel company from Kerzner International, the owner of Atlantis and One & Only Resorts, where he was chief executive until earlier this month.

Before joining Kerzner, his career spanned almost 40 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, culminating as president for Europe, Africa & Middle East, directly overseeing the operations of 250 hotels and resorts, for its ten brands, in 60 countries.

Wale replaces Amerigo Perasso, who has held the role of chief executive with the company for a little under a year.

“With Michael, Abercrombie & Kent will start an exciting new chapter,” explained Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio.

“When guests book a holiday with us, they know we will guide them to amazing places, but the destination is a given.

“What they expect from us – and what keeps them coming back – is how we go the extra mile.

“Michael’s extensive experience in guest services and operations will take what A&K is known for to the next level.”

Wale is currently based in Dubai and will be relocating to Monaco.

He will continue his association with Kerzner International as he joins the board of the company.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Abercrombie & Kent at this pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Wale.

“I have travelled with A&K before and understand its distinctive approach to luxury experiential travel.

“I also look forward to working with Geoffrey and Manfredi, two titans of the travel industry, to build a bright future for our guests, partners and staff.”

Abercrombie & Kent is a luxury and adventure travel company.