Jobs to go in Abercrombie & Kent restructuring

Abercrombie & Kent has launched a consultation with staff on a possible restructuring following the impact of Covid-19.

The move, which will also involve Cox & Kings, was launched in an attempt to ensure both businesses maintain their positions as leaders in the UK luxury market.

Managing director, Kerry Golds, stated: “While we have taken action to reduce costs wherever possible, including the utilisation of the government retention scheme, unfortunately these actions have not been sufficient due to the reduction in consumer demand.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to make reductions across both businesses. “

She added: “I have been incredibly proud of the way that all our staff, both those working and those on furlough, have approached the last few months with support and commitment to the business.

“As we move into the recovery phase of this crisis, our aim is to redefine the structure of the business for the future, preserving as many roles as we can, and supporting everyone, both professionally and personally, during these challenging times.”

Abercrombie & Kent currently offers trips to more than one hundred countries on all seven continents.

The company claims to have more people in more places than any other travel company, with more than 55 on-site offices in over 30 countries.

Golds continued: “Our vision for both brands remains unchanged, and we will continue to deliver the excellent service and outstanding travel experiences across our tailor-made, escorted small group tours, beaches and villas portfolios across both the Abercrombie & Kent and Cox & Kings brands.

“The global Abercrombie & Kent group is better placed than many to deal with the impact of Covid-19, but we must adapt to ensure its future and I have every confidence that when the tourism industry recovers the Abercrombie & Kent and Cox & Kings brands will continue to lead the way.”