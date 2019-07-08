New leadership for Abercrombie & Kent following Heritage investment

Following completion of an investment in the Abercrombie & Kent Group by Heritage Group, Manfredi Lefebvre will become co-chairman of the company.

Founder Geoffrey Kent will remain as co-chairman of Abercrombie & Kent.

Lefebvre is also chairman of Silversea Cruises.

“We will be working together to translate our shared vision for the future into concrete strategies that will allow A&K to reach our goals in the next phase of development, building on seven years of double-digit growth,” explained Kent.

He added: “We are pleased to welcome Amerigo Perasso as the new chief executive of the Abercrombie & Kent Group.

“He will be working closely with us and the board of the directors to implement our strategic vision.

“He brings substantial operating expertise in luxury leisure travel and cruising to our organisation.”

Perasso is a business lawyer who spent 14 years at Silversea, holding various positions prior to becoming chief executive and helping to build the company into a market leader in luxury cruising.

In recent years he served as an advisor on mergers and acquisitions to investment funds and private investors.

Abercrombie & Kent is the world’s leading luxury and adventure travel company.

Founded by Geoffrey Kent and his parents in 1962 as a safari outfitter, A&K’s award-winning travel services now extend around the globe to more than 100 countries on all seven continents.