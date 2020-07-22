Zuber appointed chief executive of Kerzner International

Kerzner International has announced a restructure of its strategic leadership team.

Michael Wale, who has held the role of chief executive since February 2018, has been invited to join the board of directors, while and Philippe Zuber, the current chief operating officer, will take his place.

At the same time, Michel Checoury, who has held the position of chief financial officer since October 2018, will be adding chief administrative officer to his portfolio.

Kerzner is the owner of the Atlantis Resort & Residences on the Palm Jumeirah and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts brand worldwide.

“On behalf of the board and all my colleagues, I would like to express my thanks to Michael for his solid leadership, commitment and hard work.

“He has built a strong foundation for the company,” said Mohammed Al Shaibani, chief executive of Investment Corporation of Dubai and chairman of Kerzner International Holdings.

“We wish him well in his new role and I am delighted that he will be joining us on the board to continue the work of growing the company.”

Wale made a significant impact in the time he led the business, including further strategic expansion and success of the current portfolio, continued innovation and improving colleague engagement.

During his tenure, he introduced new resorts that truly redefine each destination, opening two unique resorts in Rwanda, One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, and Atlantis Sanya, China.

He accelerated growth by introducing One&Only Private Homes at exclusive destinations around the world and signed another five confirmed resorts in the pipeline.

New chief executive Zuber joined Kerzner International in December 2015 as president and chief operating officer of One&Only Resorts.