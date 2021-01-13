Volkart to lead two Ritz-Carlton properties in Miami

Jacqueline Volkart has been appointed dual general manager at the Ritz-Carlton resorts in Miami Beach.

She will lead the newly re-imagined, 376-room Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and the 95-room Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour.

Volkart joins the Miami resorts with over 30 years of hospitality management experience.

“I am thrilled to return to Miami and continue my career with the Ritz-Carlton in this exciting and dynamic market,” said Volkart.

“Each hotel offers a truly unique Miami Beach experience, and I am honoured to be a part of a team that helps create lasting memories for our guests.”

Most recently, Volkart served as general manager at the St. Regis San Francisco, where under her leadership, the hotel completed a full guest room and banquet facility renovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is a veteran of Marriott International, having joined the company in 1990 as the director of catering and conference services during the opening of Casa Magna Resort in Cancun.

Volkart was then selected to join the opening team at the Ritz-Carlton, Cancun as director of meetings and special events.

Throughout her career, she has served as an industry advocate, serving as a board member or chair of numerous advisory committees and Marriott Business Councils.