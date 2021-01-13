APT to launch new vessel with Aled Jones tour

To celebrate the launch of a new Travelmarvel ship from APT this year, Aled Jones will be joining the maiden voyage and offering guests two days of exclusive events.

Departing from Amsterdam on June 11th, the eight-day Legends of the Rhine and Moselle with Aled Jones river cruise will give guests the one-off opportunity to chat and dine with classical singer and presenter, listening to his entertaining biography and receive a personal signed copy of his new live album.

There will also be private performance from the famous classical performer.

Included are return scheduled flights or Eurostar rail from the UK, seven nights cruising on a brand new Travelmarvel river ship, daily breakfasts, dinners and six lunches, plus complimentary soft drink, beer and local wine with lunch and dinner, the services of a Travelmarvel cruise director and local guides.

Image: Carsten Windhorst