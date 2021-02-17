British Airways strikes hygiene deal with Dettol

British Airways will be partnering with hygiene brand Dettol as part of a commitment to help keep its customers and colleagues safe.

From March, customers will have access to a range of Dettol products in the air and on the ground.

The airline’s updated cleaning protocols using Dettol products, have been supported by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

At Heathrow Terminal 5 Dettol hand sanitiser stations will be positioned at all check-in desks, self-service bag drops, lounges and at departure gates, replacing the current sanitisation stations with Dettol products.

The airline will also use Dettol antibacterial wipes, cleaners and sprays to keep surfaces clean at the airport and in its lounges.

In the air, British Airways will be introducing a Dettol antibacterial hygiene wipe.

Each customer will be handed a packet containing the wipe as they board the aircraft.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer, said: “As we look forward to welcoming our customers back on board, we are proud to announce our partnership with Dettol, a trusted and well-known disinfection brand.

“At the start of the pandemic, we introduced a number of protective measures at each step of the customer journey, and we think our partnership with Dettol is a great addition.”