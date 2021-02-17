Saudi Tourism Authority launches new campaign

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has launched ‘Journeys in Arabia,’ an exclusive online event curated especially for travel trade partners around the globe.

Saudi Arabia is a relatively new destination on the global stage.

As the authentic home of Arabia, Saudi offers unique, diverse and unparalleled experiences, a land of natural assets, rich culture and heritage and adventure.

The virtual engagement series, taking place across six markets around the world, is a first-of-its-kind initiative for STA, a source of inspiration and excitement, designed to inform partners about the diverse products and experiences that Arabia offers.

The Middle East Journeys in Arabia webinar brought together local partners, for an opportunity to hear from thought leaders and experts in the tourism industry.

The session provided insights into the current state of travel and the opportunities and challenges in addressing the growing demand and interest in Saudi as a new destination.

Panellists discussed the huge shift in domestic travel and potential of the regional audience as an untapped segment, highlighting infrastructure, connectivity and capacity as the three fundamentals in further developing the local tourism ecosystem.

Giga projects including Neom were referenced as key in driving tourism to Saudi in the future, while investment into activities and experiences was also identified as critical components in elevating Saudi’s appeal among key stakeholders and potential partners.

Following up on the success of the webinar, STA will also be hosting an immersive virtual roadshow for the Middle East on March 8th-9th, partnering with the most relevant destination, experience and hospitality brands in Saudi to showcase the best of what the Kingdom has to offer.

More Information

To watch the webinar in full, click here.

